How early in pregnancy does the baby start to move?

The pregnant woman usually feels the baby moving for the first time in her belly between the 16th and 20th week of pregnancy, that is, at the end of the 4th month or during the 5th month of pregnancy. However, in the second pregnancy, it is normal for the mother to feel the baby move earlier, between the end of the 3rd month and the beginning of the 4th month of pregnancy.

The sensation of the baby moving for the first time can be similar to air bubbles, butterflies flying, fish swimming, gas, hunger or rumbling in the stomach, according to most “first-time mothers”. From the 5th month onwards, between the 16th and 20th week of pregnancy, the pregnant woman starts to feel this sensation more often and can know for sure that the baby is moving.

Is it normal to still not feel the baby move?

In the pregnancy of the first child, it is normal that the mother has not yet felt the baby move for the first time, as this is a different and totally new sensation, which is often confused with gas or colic. Thus, the “first-time pregnant woman” can feel the baby moving for the first time only after the 5th month of pregnancy.

In addition, pregnant women who are overweight or who have a lot of abdominal fat may also have more difficulty feeling the baby moving for the first time during this period, that is, between the end of the 4th month and during the 5th month of pregnancy. .

To reduce anxiety and check that the baby is developing normally, the pregnant woman should consult the obstetrician who is monitoring the pregnancy if she does not feel the baby moving after 22 weeks of pregnancy, that is, the 5th month of pregnancy. See how your baby is developing at 22 weeks.

What to do to feel the baby move

To feel the baby moving, a great tip is to lie on your back after dinner, without moving too much, paying attention to the baby, as most pregnant women report that it is more common to feel the baby during the night. To be able to feel the baby it is important that the pregnant woman is relaxed while she remains in this position.

To increase the chances of feeling the baby moving, the pregnant woman can also elevate her legs, keeping them higher than her hips.

Is it normal to stop feeling the baby moving?

It is possible for the pregnant woman to feel the baby moving less often on some days or more often on others, depending on her diet, her state of mind, her daily activity or the degree of fatigue.

In this way, it is important that the pregnant woman is attentive to the rhythm of the baby’s movements and if she notices a drastic decrease in its quantity, especially if it is a high-risk pregnancy, she should consult the obstetrician to verify that the baby is developing correctly.

See how your baby is developing when he first starts to feel it in his belly at: Baby Development – 16 weeks pregnant.