How is HPV caught? (and what to do to avoid catching)

Unprotected intimate contact is the most common way to “get HPV”, but this is not the only way the disease is transmitted. Other forms of transmission of HPV are:

with the individual infected with the HPV virus, simply by rubbing an injured area on the infected area of ​​the other; vertical transmission : Contamination of babies born vaginally, coming into contact with the mother’s infected area.

: Contamination of babies born vaginally, coming into contact with the mother’s infected area. Use of underwear or towels, but this would only be possible if the person put on the contaminated person’s underwear soon after he had taken them off. This theory is still not widely accepted among the medical community, as it lacks scientific evidence, but it seems to be a possibility.

Although the use of condoms greatly reduces the chances of contamination with HPV, if the contaminated area is not properly covered by the condom, there is a risk of transmission.

All forms of transmission of the HPV virus are not yet known, but it is believed that when there are no visible warts, even microscopically, there can be no transmission.

What to do to not get HPV

To protect yourself from the HPV virus, avoiding contamination is recommended:

Get the HPV vaccine;

Use condoms in all intimate contact, even if the person does not have visible warts;

Do not share underwear that has not been washed;

Each person must have their own bath towel;

Opt for cesarean section if the wounds can be seen with the naked eye at the end of pregnancy.

How to treat HPV to heal faster

Treatment for HPV is slow, but it is the only way to eliminate warts and prevent the transmission of the disease. The treatment is done with the use of medications that must be applied by the doctor and at home by the patient himself, according to medical guidelines, for a period of approximately 1 year or more.

It is common for the symptoms of the disease to disappear before this period, and it is very important to maintain treatment at this stage and use condoms to avoid contaminating others. Only the doctor, after performing some tests, will be able to indicate when the treatment should be stopped, due to the risk of recurrence of the disease.

