Inflamed toenail: How to take care and Remedies

An inflamed toenail usually results from an ingrown toenail, causing pain, swelling, and redness. If not properly treated, it can become infected, accumulating pus on the affected finger.

Nail inflammation can also be caused by dropping an object on your toes, bad habit of cutting the corners of your nails, wearing tight shoes, and fungal or bacterial infections.

To treat the inflamed nail, you should cut the tip of the nail that is causing the inflammation with sterile scissors, apply local painkillers to relieve pain, and in more severe cases, have surgery to extract the nail.

Remedy for inflamed nail

The inflamed nail can be treated with the use of creams and ointments with an antibiotic in the composition, which will prevent the nail from becoming infected and the inflammation from getting worse. Some examples of ointments with antibiotics in the composition are Nebacetin, Nebacimed or Verutex, for example.

In addition, in some cases, the doctor may also recommend the use of creams or ointments with corticosteroids, which is an anti-inflammatory that helps reduce swelling. Examples of ointments with corticosteroids in the composition are Berlison and Cortigen, for example. Some ointments also already have antibiotics and corticosteroids in the composition, thus facilitating adherence to treatment.

In more severe cases, where an infection develops, it may be necessary to take oral antibiotics, which must be prescribed by the doctor.

How to take care of the nail to prevent it from getting inflamed

The basic precautions to be taken to prevent an inflamed nail are as follows:

Prevent nails from becoming ingrown, always cutting them straight, never in the corners, always keeping the ends free;

Remove only the excess cuticle;

Avoid wearing tight, pointed shoes;

Use emollient creams to reduce discomfort.

Learn more about what to do to prevent an ingrown toenail.

In the most severe cases, with the presence of pockets of pus and spongy tissue at the site, it is preferable to see a dermatologist so that the inflamed tissues are removed properly, without complications.

The doctor will lift the corner of the nail with a spatula, moving it away from the inflamed skin with a cotton swab, removing the tip of the nail that is causing the inflammation with sterile scissors.

Afterwards, the local swelling is drained, when present, and a bandage with antibiotic-based creams is applied. It may also be necessary to take oral antibiotics, especially in cases of secondary infections.

To permanently treat the inflamed nail, surgery can be performed to destroy the nail matrix or extract it completely, but only as a last resort, because when the nail grows back, it can become ingrown again.