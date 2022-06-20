What is Hixizine and how to take it

Hixizine is an antiallergic drug with hydroxyzine in the composition, which can be found in syrup or tablet form and is indicated for the treatment of allergies such as hives and atopic and contact dermatitis, relieving itching for about 4 to 6 hours.

This medicine can be purchased from pharmacies with a prescription.

what is it for

Hixizine is an antiallergic that is indicated for the relief of itching caused by skin allergies, such as hives, atopic and contact dermatitis or itching resulting from other diseases.

How to take

The dosage depends on the pharmaceutical form and age of the person:

1. Hixizine Syrup

Adults: The recommended dose is 25 mg 3 or 4 times a day;

Children: The recommended dose is 0.7 mg per kg of body weight, 3 times a day.

In the following table, you can consult the volume of syrup to be measured by body weight intervals:

Body weight Syrup dose 6 to 8 kg 2 to 3 mL per shot 8 to 10 kg 3 to 3.5 mL per shot 10 to 12 kg 3.5 to 4 mL per shot 12 to 24 kg 4 to 8.5 mL per outlet 24 to 40 kg 8.5 to 14 mL per outlet

Treatment should not last longer than ten days, unless the doctor recommends another dosage.

2. Hixizine tablets

Adults: The recommended dose is a 25 mg tablet, 3 to 4 times a day.

The maximum time of use of these drugs is only 10 days.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects that can occur during treatment with Hixizine are sedation, drowsiness and dry mouth.

In addition, although it is more rare, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation can still manifest.

Does Hixizine make you sleepy?

Yes, hixizine usually makes you sleepy, so people taking this medicine should avoid driving a vehicle or operating machinery. Learn about other antihistamines your doctor may prescribe that don’t make you drowsy.

who shouldn’t use

This medicine should not be used by people who are hypersensitive to any of the components of the formula, pregnant women, women who are breast-feeding and children under the age of 6 months.

Hixizine contains sucrose, so it should be used with caution in people with diabetes.