Monuril: what is it for and how to take it correctly

Monuril contains fosfomycin, which is an antibiotic indicated for the treatment of bacterial infections in the urinary tract, such as acute or relapsing cystitis, urethrovesical syndrome, urethritis, asymptomatic bacteriuria in pregnancy and to treat or prevent urinary infections that arise after surgery or medical interventions.

This medication can be purchased in pharmacies, in packs of one or two units, upon presentation of a medical prescription.

How to take

The contents of the Monuril envelope should be dissolved in a glass of water, and the solution should be taken on an empty stomach, immediately after preparation and preferably in the evening, before going to bed and after urinating. After starting treatment, symptoms should disappear within 2 to 3 days.

The usual dosage consists of a single dose of 1 envelope, which may vary according to the severity of the disease and the physician’s discretion. For infections caused by Pseudomonas, Proteus and Enterobacter, administration of 2 envelopes, administered at 24-hour intervals is recommended.

For the prophylaxis of urinary infections, due to surgical interventions and instrumental maneuvers, it is recommended that the first dose be administered 3 hours before the procedure and the second dose, 24 hours later.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment with Monuril are diarrhea, nausea, gastric discomfort, vulvovaginitis, headache and dizziness.

Although it is more rare, abdominal pain, vomiting, red patches of skin, hives, itching, fatigue, and tingling can also occur.

who shouldn’t use

Monuril should not be used in people who are hypersensitive to fosfomycin or any of the components of the formula.

In addition, it should also not be used in people with severe kidney failure or undergoing hemodialysis, children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

