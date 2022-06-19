Azelan (azelaic acid): what is it for and how to use it

Azelan in gel or cream is indicated for the treatment of acne, because it has azelaic acid in its composition that acts against acne. cutibacterium acnesformerly known as propionibacterium acnes, which is a bacterium that contributes to the development of acne. In addition, it also reduces the roughness and thickening of skin cells that clog pores.

This remedy can be purchased in pharmacies in the form of a gel or cream.

what is it for

How to use

Before applying the product, wash the area with water and a mild cleaning agent and dry the skin well.

Azelan should be applied to the affected area, in a small amount, twice a day, in the morning and at night, rubbing gently. In general, a significant improvement is noticed after about 4 weeks of using the product.

who shouldn’t use

Azelan should not be used by people with hypersensitivity to any of the components present in the formula and contact with the eyes, mouth and other mucous membranes should also be avoided.

In addition, this medication should not be used in pregnant and lactating women without medical advice.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects that may occur during treatment with Azelan are burning, itching, redness, scaling and pain at the application site and immune system disorders.