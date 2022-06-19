Glycerin enema: when is it indicated and how to use it

The glycerin enema is a rectal solution, which contains the active ingredient Glycerol, which is indicated for the treatment of constipation, to perform radiological examinations of the rectum and during intestinal lavage, as it has properties of lubricating and humidifying the feces.

The glycerin enema is usually applied directly to the rectum, through the anus, using a small applicator probe that comes with the product, specific for the application.

Glycerin is stored in packages of 250 to 500 mL of the solution, and each mL usually contains 120 mg of the active ingredient. This medication can be purchased at major pharmacies with a prescription.

what is it for

The glycerin enema works by helping to eliminate feces from the intestine, as it retains water in the intestine, stimulating bowel movements. It is suitable for:

Treatment of constipation;

Intestinal cleansing before and after surgery;

Preparation for a barium enema exam, also known as a barium enema, which uses x-ray and contrast to study the shape and function of the large intestine and rectum. Understand what it is for and how to take this exam.

To treat constipation, glycerin is usually indicated when there is recurrent and difficult to treat constipation. Check out the harms of using laxative medicine frequently.

How to use

The glycerin enema is applied directly rectally, and the concentration, quantity of the product and the number of applications will depend on the doctor’s recommendation, according to the indication and needs of each person.

In general, the minimum recommended dose is 250 mL per day up to a maximum of 1000 mL per day for a standard 12% solution, and treatment should not exceed 1 week.

For application, the product does not need to be diluted, and must be done in a single dose. The application is made with an applicator probe, which comes with the packaging, which must be used as follows:

Insert the tip of the applicator probe into the nozzle of the enema package, ensuring that it is penetrated to the base;

Introduce the flow tube of the applicator probe into the rectum and press the ampoule;

Carefully remove the material and then discard it. Check out more tips from the application on how to make an enema at home.

An alternative to the enema is the use of a glycerin suppository, which is applied in a more practical way. Check when the glycerin suppository is indicated.

In addition, glycerin can be diluted together with saline solution for an intestinal wash and, in these cases, a thin tube is inserted through the anus, which releases drops in the intestine, over a few hours, until the intestinal contents are eliminated and the intestines are clean.

Possible side effects

As the glycerin enema is a drug of local action, not being absorbed into the body, side effects are uncommon. However, intestinal cramps and diarrhea are expected from increased bowel movements.

Other possible side effects are rectal bleeding, anal irritation, dehydration, and symptoms of an allergic skin reaction such as redness, itching, and swelling. In the presence of these signs and symptoms, it is necessary to seek medical attention immediately.