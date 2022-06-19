Zoladex: what it is for, how to use it and side effects

Zoladex is an injectable drug whose active ingredient is goserelin, which is useful for the treatment of breast cancer and other diseases related to hormonal dysfunctions, such as endometriosis and myoma.

This medicine is available in two different strengths, which can be purchased in pharmacies, upon presentation of a doctor’s prescription.

what is it for

Zoladex is available in two strengths, each with different indications:

1. Zoladex 3.6 mg

Zoladex 3.6 mg is indicated in the control of breast and prostate cancer subject to hormonal manipulation, in the control of endometriosis with relief of symptoms, control of uterine leiomyoma with reduction of the size of the lesions, reduction of the thickness of the endometrium before the procedure. endometrial ablation and assisted fertilization.

2. Zoladex LA 10.8 mg

Zoladex LA 10.8 is indicated for the control of prostate cancer subject to hormonal manipulation, control of endometriosis with relief of symptoms and control of uterine leiomyoma, with reduction of the size of the lesions.

How to use

The administration of the Zoladex injection must be performed by a healthcare professional.

Zoladex 3.6 mg should be injected subcutaneously into the lower abdominal wall every 28 days and Zoladex 10.8 mg should be injected subcutaneously into the lower abdominal wall every 12 weeks.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects that can occur during treatment in men are decreased sexual appetite, hot flashes, increased sweating and erectile dysfunction.

In women, side effects that may occur more frequently are decreased sexual appetite, hot flashes, increased sweating, acne, vaginal dryness, increased breast size, and injection site reactions.

who shouldn’t use

Zoladex should not be used by people who are hypersensitive to any of the components in the formula, pregnant women and women who are breast-feeding.