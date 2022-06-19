Tetralysal: what is it for and how to use it

​Tetralysal is a medicine with lymecycline in its composition, indicated for the treatment of infections caused by microorganisms sensitive to tetracyclines. It is generally used for the treatment of acne vulgaris and rosacea, with or without specific topical treatment.

This medication can be used in adults and children over 8 years of age and can be purchased from pharmacies.

How it works

Tetralysal has a substance called lymecycline in its composition, which is an antibiotic and inhibits the growth of susceptible microorganisms, mainly from propionibacterium acnes, on the surface of the skin, reducing the concentration of free fatty acids in the sebum. Free fatty acids are substances that facilitate the appearance of pimples and favor skin inflammation.

How to use

The recommended dose is 1 tablet of 300 mg daily or 1 tablet of 150 mg in the morning and another 150 mg in the evening, for 12 weeks.

Tetralysal capsules should be swallowed whole, together with a glass of water, without breaking or chewing and should only be taken as directed by your doctor.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment are nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and headache.

who shouldn’t use

Tetralysal is contraindicated for children under 8 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding women, patients being treated with oral retinoids and who are allergic to tetracyclines or any of the components of the formula.

Also, this medication should not be used in people with kidney or liver disease without talking to their doctor first.

