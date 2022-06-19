How many hours of sleep per day (and by age)

Some of the factors that make it difficult to sleep or that prevent quality sleep are the intake of stimulant or energy drinks, the consumption of heavy foods before bed, the performance of intense exercise in the 4 hours before going to sleep, having the urge to go in the bathroom several times during the night, watching television or using a cell phone before going to bed, having an inappropriate environment with too much light, or a mattress that is too hard or too soft, among others.

To have a good night’s sleep and have a better performance during the day, it is advisable to set a time to go to sleep and to wake up, wear comfortable clothes, provide an environment with a suitable temperature, without too much light and noise, avoid seeing television or use the cell phone before bed and avoid heavy food in the 4 hours before bedtime.

Each person should sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day to ensure good health, but these hours are recommended for adults and should be adapted according to their age. The following table indicates the number of hours you need to sleep, according to age:

Age Number of hours you should sleep Baby from 0 to 3 months 14 to 17 hours a day and night Baby from 4 to 11 months 12 to 16 hours a day and night Child from 1 to 2 years old 11 to 14 hours a day and night Child from 3 to 5 years old 10 to 13 hours a day and night Child from 6 to 13 years old 9 to 11 hours a night Child from 14 to 17 years old 8 to 10 hours a night Adults from 18 years old 7 to 9 hours a night From 65 years 7 to 8 hours a night

Use the calculator below to find out what time to wake up or go to sleep for restful sleep:

What happens if you don’t get enough sleep

Insomnia, which is when a person is unable to sleep the amount of hours needed to rest and wake up refreshed, and sleep deprivation, where a person is unable to sleep for some reason, can have a variety of health consequences. , such as frequent memory failures, excessive tiredness, dark circles under the eyes, aging, stress and emotional lack of control.

In addition, when you don’t sleep or when you don’t have a good night’s sleep, the body’s defenses can be compromised and the person becomes more prone to getting sick. In the case of children and adolescents, insomnia and sleep deprivation can also interfere with their growth and development. Understand better why we need sleep.

Check out some tricks in the following video that help you have a more restful night and sleep better: