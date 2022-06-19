Food for those with insomnia (with menu)

Insomnia is a health problem that affects many people and that can be influenced by diet, as there are some foods that are stimulants and that favor this condition, such as pepper and caffeine, for example.

In addition, there are other foods that help fight insomnia, such as nuts, which are a good source of melatonin, a hormone that is produced in the body and is responsible for improving sleep quality. These foods should be included in the diet and ingested daily so that they are part of the sleep treatment recommended by the doctor.

Foods that promote sleep

The main foods that help fight insomnia are those that contain:

1. Tryptophan

Tryptophan favors the production of melatonin in the body, which in addition to regulating sleep is an antioxidant, has neuroprotective effects, anti-inflammatory effects, improves the immune system, among others. In addition, it helps to produce serotonin, inducing calm and drowsiness.

Foods rich in tryptophan are turkey, milk, beef, oatmeal, salmon, tomato, white cheese, kiwi, walnuts, almonds, rice milk and honey.

2. Magnesium

Magnesium can help improve sleep quality, as it lowers levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone that causes sleep deprivation. In addition, it increases GABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and sleep.

Foods rich in this mineral are garlic, bananas, walnuts, almonds, prunes, bread, beans and brown rice, salmon and spinach.

3. Foods rich in omega-3 and vitamin D

Foods rich in omega-3 and vitamin D are critical for the production of serotonin, a brain chemical that improves sleep. Foods rich in vitamin D are cod liver oil, salmon, milk, egg, meat, sardines and butter.

Foods rich in omega-3s are flaxseed oil, salmon, sardines, flax and chia seeds, tuna, herring and walnuts.

4. Calcium

The lack of calcium in the body can be related to insomnia, as it is an essential mineral to ensure the production of serotonin. Therefore, it is recommended to increase the intake of foods rich in calcium, such as natural yogurt and milk, especially before bedtime. A tip is to drink 1 glass of hot milk before bed.

Foods that can cause insomnia

People who suffer from insomnia should avoid foods that stimulate the central nervous system, as it could make sleep difficult, such as: coffee, energy drinks, soft drinks, black tea, mate tea, green tea, ginger, pepper, chocolate and açaí .

These foods should be avoided after 4 pm, as this gives the brain more time to receive the electrical impulses needed to regulate sleep and thus ensure a good night’s sleep.

Also, it is important to avoid fried foods, with a lot of fat, refined sugars or a lot of food close to bedtime, as it can cause indigestion and affect sleep.

How should the food be?

It is important that the permitted foods are included in the daily diet, avoiding stimulants in the late afternoon and at night. In addition, you should also avoid having dinner too close to bedtime and not watching television while eating, it may even be interesting to have a hot soup with dinner to encourage sleep.

It is also important to maintain regular schedules both in relation to meals and also when going to bed and waking up. It is also possible to drink apple tea before bed, as it has properties that help to calm, promote sleep and reduce insomnia, thanks to the fact that it contains apigenin, an antioxidant that acts on sleep receptors in the brain.

Menu to fight insomnia

The following table provides an example of a menu to combat insomnia.

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 cup of coffee with milk + 2 slices of wholemeal bread with white cheese + apple 1 cup of plain yogurt + 4 whole-wheat toast with ricotta + 1 tangerine 1 cup of coffee with milk + oatmeal pancakes with banana and cinnamon + 1 tablespoon of peanut butter Snacks 1 handful of walnuts + 1 banana 1 slice of melon 1 natural yogurt + 1 tablespoon of flaxseed and oat flakes + 1 teaspoon of honey Lunch dinner Wholemeal pasta with natural tomato sauce and tuna + asparagus with olive oil + 1 orange 100 grams of salmon + tablespoons of brown rice + spinach salad with 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 3 prunes Chicken soup with white beans, potatoes and vegetables + 1 slice of watermelon Supper 1 natural yogurt with 1 chopped kiwi 1 glass of hot milk + 3 wholemeal toast with white cheese 1 cup of lemon balm tea + banana with a pinch of cinnamon

The amounts included in this menu vary according to age, sex, physical activity and there may be some associated disease or not, so the ideal is to seek guidance from a nutritionist so that a complete evaluation is carried out and the most appropriate nutritional plan is calculated. according to the person’s needs.

Check out some other tips on how to eat in insomnia: