Insomnia: what it is, main causes and what to do

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, which may appear sporadically or be frequent. This situation is more common in periods of stress, and may also be associated with diseases such as depression, or be associated with situations such as pregnancy, menopause or old age, periods that cause changes in the body’s physiology.

To treat insomnia, it is very important to adopt good habits to re-educate the body to fall asleep at the right time, called sleep hygiene therapy, such as avoiding watching television or looking at the cell phone at bedtime, avoiding going to bed at a different time each day. and practice physical exercises during the day, for example. In addition, there are natural remedies, such as passion fruit tea or chamomile, that can be used to facilitate sleep.

Pharmacy sleeping pills, such as Diazepam or Clonazepam, for example, should be avoided, due to their risk of dependence and side effects, such as falls, and should only be used under medical advice.

Main causes

The causes of insomnia can be related to stress, anxiety and even excessive consumption of stimulating foods such as coffee. Other common causes of insomnia include:

Depression;

Hormonal changes, such as menopause;

Use of illicit drugs;

Prolonged use of sleeping pills;

Not having good sleep habits, such as not respecting bedtime and waking up time;

Jet Lag Syndrome or changing time zones;

Continuous shifts in schedules, as with shift workers;

Aging, as the elderly are more prone to sleep disorders and sleep difficulties;

Diseases, such as fibromyalgia, which generates pain throughout the body for no apparent reason, causing tiredness.

The diagnosis of insomnia should be made through the physician’s assessment of sleep pattern, medication use, degree of psychological stress, alcohol consumption and level of physical activity. It should be based on individual needs because the need for sleep is not the same for everyone.

What to do

To fight insomnia and get a good night’s sleep, it’s important to change some habits. So, what you can do to fight insomnia is:

1. Natural treatment

Natural treatment for insomnia can be done with the ingestion of a calming tea, such as passion fruit, lemon balm or chamomile, for example, as they are medicinal plants that have calming properties that can help you sleep better. To make chamomile tea, add 1 tablespoon of dried chamomile flowers to 1 cup and add boiling water and when warm, drink.

In addition, it is possible to use natural herbal remedies, such as Valerian, which has sedative and analgesic action. Check out other options for natural remedies for insomnia.

2. Sleep Hygiene Therapy

Sleep hygiene therapy is an effective way to fight insomnia and consists of changing habits that help increase melatonin levels and, thus, favor a good night’s sleep. Some of the habits that can be adopted are:

Go to bed and get up at the same time every time;

Avoid sleeping during the day;

Do not watch television, use cell phones, computers or tablet 1-2 hours before bedtime;

Avoid staying in bed throughout the day or doing various activities such as studying, reading or using your cell phone;

Avoid excessive lights or noise in the room;

Prefer physical activities during the day;

Eat light food before bed.

In addition, cognitive-behavioral therapy or alternative therapies such as meditation, acupuncture, massage or phototherapy, for example, may also be recommended.

3. Treatment with drugs

The treatment for insomnia can be done with the use of anxiolytic or sleep medications, as they are popularly called, such as Lorazepam, Clonazepam or Diazepam. However, these medications should only be used after being prescribed by the doctor and in very specific cases, as they can cause dependence and side effects, such as falls and memory changes, and may even worsen the person’s sleep. See which are the most suitable sleeping pills.

Check out these and other tips to fight insomnia in the following video: