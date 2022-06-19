Cervical lordosis rectification: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Cervical lordosis rectification happens when the gentle curvature (lordosis) that normally exists between the neck and back is not present, which can cause symptoms such as back pain, stiffness, and muscle contractures.

The treatment for this type of alteration should be done with corrective exercises, performed in physiotherapy. Different treatment methods can be used, according to the needs of each person, such as the Pilates method or RPG – global postural reeducation, for example. The use of hot compresses and electrostimulation devices can also be recommended in case of pain.

Not everyone who has a cervical straightening has symptoms. In milder cases, just look at the person from the side to notice the absence of the lordotic curve that should be present in the neck region.

But when they do happen, the signs and symptoms of cervical straightening often include:

Cervical spine pain;

Pain in the middle of the back;

Spine stiffness;

Decreased range of trunk movements;

Trapezius muscle contractures;

Disc protrusion that can progress to disc herniation.

The diagnosis can be made by the doctor or physical therapist by observing the individual from the side, in a physical evaluation. There is not always a need to perform imaging tests such as X-rays and MRIs, but these can be useful when there are symptoms, such as tingling in the head, arms, hands or fingers, or even a burning sensation, which may indicate compression. of the nerve that could be happening due to a herniated cervical disc.

The rectification of the cervical spine itself is not a serious change, but it can cause pain, discomfort in the neck region, and can increase the risk of developing osteoarthritis in the spine, and therefore it can be treated conservatively, with physiotherapy sessions. , without the need for surgery.

To treat the rectification of the cervical spine, mobility and muscle strengthening exercises are recommended, such as the Pilates method, with the help of a physical therapist. In addition, when symptoms are present, some physiotherapy sessions may be indicated to control pain and discomfort, where resources such as warm bags, ultrasound and TENS can be used. The use of cervical spine manipulation techniques is also indicated, such as manual cervical traction and stretching of the neck and shoulder girdle muscles. However, the physical therapist may indicate another type of treatment that he/she deems more appropriate, according to the patient’s personal assessment.

Numerous exercises can be indicated, according to the needs of each one, since normally the rectification is not the only alteration of the spine, and the rectification of the lumbar and hypomobility of the entire spine may also be present. The aim of the exercises should be to strengthen the cervical extensor muscles, which are in the back of the neck, and to stretch the cervical flexors, which are in the front of the neck. Some examples of Pilates exercises are:

Exercise 1: Ex. of ‘YES’

Lie on your back with your legs bent and the soles of your feet on the floor

There should be a small space between the lumbar spine and the floor, as if a grape were there.

The individual should notice that the middle of the head touches the floor, as well as the scapulae and coccyx.

The exercise consists of dragging the head on the floor, doing the ‘YES’ movement in a small amplitude, without taking the head off the floor.

Exercise 2: Ex. of ‘NO’

In the same position as the previous exercise

You must drag your head on the floor, making the ‘NO’ movement, in a small amplitude, without taking your head off the floor

Exercise 3: shivering cat X frantic cat

On all fours, or on all fours, with hands and knees on the floor

Try to tuck your chin into your chest and force your mid-back up

Then you should look forward while turning your butt up and moving your mid-back down, in a dynamic movement

Exercise 4: roll down vs roll up

In a standing position with legs slightly apart and arms relaxed along the body

Bring your chin to your chest and curl your spine, flexing your torso forward, vertebra by vertebra

Leave your arms loose until your hands touch the floor, without ever moving your chin away from your chest

To ascend, you must unwind the spine slowly, vertebra by vertebra, until you are completely erect.

Exercise 5: Stretches

In a sitting position, keep your arms along your body and tilt your neck to each side: right, left and back, keeping the stretch for about 30 seconds at a time.

The physical therapist may indicate other exercises, according to the need. Each exercise can be repeated 10 times, and when the movements are getting ‘easy’ you can increase the exercise with towels, elastic bands, balls or other equipment. If you experience pain when performing any of these exercises, you should stop and do not perform any exercises at home.