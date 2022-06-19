10 Exercises for Kyphosis You Can Do at Home

Kyphosis exercises help to strengthen the back and abdominal region, correcting the kyphotic posture, which consists of being in the “hunchback” position, with the neck, shoulders and head bent forward.

The Pilates exercises listed below are recommended for cases of mild or moderate hyperkyphosis and promote posture correction. However, it is always important to consult a physical therapist, who will be able to recommend other exercises that he/she finds most suitable for each case, after an individualized assessment.

Before starting these exercises, it is advisable to do 5 to 10 minutes of warm-up, which can be jumping rope or walking fast, for example. Breathing is very important for the correct performance of Pilates exercises, so you should always inhale before starting the movement, and exhale during the most difficult part of each exercise.

1. Abdominal

Lying on the floor belly up:

Bend your legs and place your feet on the floor; Raise the trunk towards the knees and maintain this position for 5 seconds; Slowly lower your torso until your shoulders touch the floor.

This exercise should be done slowly and repeated 10 times.

2. Straight leg lift

Lying on your back with your knees bent:

Raise both legs bent, as if they were resting on an imaginary chair; Take your head and torso off the ground; Stretch one leg at a time forward as shown in the picture.

Repeat the movement 10 times with each leg.

3. Circles with the leg

Lying on your back:

Raise one leg, straight up; Rotate the leg making a circle in the air, with the greatest possible amplitude.

Do this movement for 30 seconds with each leg.

4. The saw

Sitting on the floor with legs slightly apart:

Keep the tip of the foot facing upwards; Open your arms horizontally; Rotate the trunk to the left side, until the right hand touches the left foot; Rotate the trunk to the right side, until the left hand touches the right foot.

Repeat the movement 10 times for each side

5. The swan

Lying on your stomach:

Position your hands on the same line as your chest; Breathe deeply and push your hands against the floor; Raise the trunk up.

Repeat the movement 8 times

6. sit

Sitting on the floor with your legs bent:

Keep your legs together and your feet flat on the floor; Keep your back straight; Position your hands slightly away from your body in the same direction as your torso; Stay still in this position for 30 seconds, keeping the abdomen always contracted.

Repeat this exercise 10 times

7. Front plank

Lying on your stomach:

Support the body only on the toes, elbows and forearms; Keep the body straight and still in this position.

You should hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, and as it gets easier, increase the time by another 30 seconds.

8. Side plank

Lying sideways on the floor:

Raise the body touching only the forearm and foot on the floor; Keep your back straight and hold the position.

Hold the position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, increasing the time for another 30 seconds whenever the exercise is getting easier.

If you find the exercise too difficult, you can do the side plank keeping one foot positioned further forward.

9. Strong chest

Lying on the floor belly down:

Bend your arms and place your hands behind your head, or keep your arms straight; Raise your torso off the floor, pulling your chest up while lifting your legs off the floor.

Repeat this exercise 20 times.

10. Elevation of arms over the roller

Lying on the roller:

Keep your legs bent and your feet slightly apart; Hold a small ball or bat in your hands, and hold it in front of your body as shown in the picture; Extend your arms back to head height.

Repeat the movement 10 times.

Care during exercise

This series of exercises can be performed at home, but preferably they should be guided by a physical therapist who can monitor the exercises, to ensure that they are performed correctly, without compensation, in order to achieve the best results in the treatment of hyperkyphosis.

Ideally, these exercises are performed 2 to 3 times a week, for about 15 to 20 weeks to then evaluate the results, but as the exercises become easier, you can change each one a little, or insert other exercises, modifying the series.

In addition, other styles of exercises can be used, such as global postural reeducation, and other techniques to correct this deviation in the spine. Check out how the treatment of hyperkyphosis can be done.