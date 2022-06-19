Is scoliosis curable? (and treatment options)

In most cases, it is possible to achieve a cure for scoliosis with proper treatment, however, the form of treatment and the chances of cure vary greatly according to the age of the person:

babies and children : it is usually considered a serious scoliosis and, therefore, in addition to the orthopedic brace that is often used, spine surgery may also be indicated, in addition to physiotherapy.

: it is usually considered a serious scoliosis and, therefore, in addition to the orthopedic brace that is often used, spine surgery may also be indicated, in addition to physiotherapy. Teenagers and adults: Usually only physical therapy is indicated, which may be able to completely cure scoliosis.

In addition to age, it is also important to assess the degree of scoliosis. When it is greater than 10 degrees, scoliosis is considered more problematic and usually takes longer to treat, requiring more specific treatment such as the use of a brace and physical therapy. When the degree is lower, scoliosis tends to be easier to cure and can be done with just exercises to strengthen all the muscles and help with the position of the spine.

What are the treatment options

The main forms of treatment that can be used for scoliosis are:

1. Physiotherapy

Klapp Exercise for Scoliosis

Physiotherapy with exercises and electrostimulation devices is indicated for people with 10 to 35 degrees of scoliosis.

In physiotherapy, several exercises can be performed with the aim of realigning the spine and for this, it is necessary to know which side of the scoliosis is so that the side that is more shortened can be stretched and so that the side that is more elongated can be strengthened. . However, both sides of the torso must be worked at the same time.

Physiotherapy should be performed daily, and can be done 2-3 times a week at the clinic and every other day at home, performing the exercises personally indicated by the physiotherapist.

A good technique to cure scoliosis is postural correction exercises through RPG, which is Global Postural Reeducation. This technique uses several postures and isometric exercises that aim to realign the spine, bringing great benefits to the reduction of scoliosis and back pain. Other exercises indicated are those of isostretching and those of Clinical Pilates. Find out what it is and examples of Isostretching.

Watch the following video and check out a series of scoliosis exercises that you can do at home:

Vertebral manipulations through the chiropractic method can also help to decrease spinal pressure and realignment and can be used once a week, after a physical therapy session.

2. Orthopedic vest

Examples of scoliosis vests

The use of the orthopedic brace is indicated for when the scoliosis is between 20 and 40 degrees. In this case, the vest must be worn at all times, and must be removed only for bathing and physical therapy.

It is usually placed on children over 4 years of age or teenagers and it may take years for the curvature of the spine to normalize. It is not indicated to use a brace when the curvature is greater than 60 degrees and between 40 and 60 degrees it is only indicated when it is not possible to perform the surgery.

The use of the brace forces the spine to be centralized and avoids surgery, being effective in most cases, but in order to have the expected effect, the brace must be worn for at least 23 hours a day, until the adolescent reaches the height end, around 18 years of age.

The vest can only support the lumbar spine; the lumbar and thoracic spine, or the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine, depending on the needs of each person.

3. Spine surgery

Surgery is indicated when there is more than 30 degrees of scoliosis in young people and 50 degrees in adults, and consists of placing some orthopedic screws to position the spine as upright as possible, but most of the time it is still not possible to leave the spine. completely centered, but it is possible to improve many deformities. Before and after surgery, physiotherapy sessions are recommended to improve movements, increase range, elasticity, and fight back pain.

Possible complications

If the individual does not treat scoliosis, it can evolve and cause a lot of pain in the back, neck or at the end of the spine, in addition to muscle contractures. When the inclination is great, there can be other complications such as herniated disc, spondylolisthesis, which is when a vertebra slips forward or backward by itself, putting pressure on important structures of the spine, and there can also be shortness of breath because the lung cannot expand enough. .

Signs of improvement and worsening

Signs of worsening scoliosis include increased leaning of the spine, back pain, contractures and when scoliosis affects the lower part of the spine, there may be symptoms of sciatic nerve compromise such as pain radiating to the legs, a burning sensation or tingling in the lower back. glutes or legs. When it affects more the middle part of the spine, it can even compromise breathing, because the lung can have more difficulty expanding and filling with air.

Signs of improvement come when treatment is started and include a decrease in all these signs and symptoms.