Hill: what it is, what it is for and rich foods
Choline is a nutrient directly related to brain function, and as it is a precursor of acetylcholine, a chemical substance that directly intervenes in the transmission of nerve impulses, it accelerates the production and release of neurotransmitters, which makes for better memory and greater learning ability.
Although choline is produced in small amounts in the body, it needs to be consumed in the diet to avoid its lack. Thus, choline can be found in broccoli, flaxseed or almonds and its main food source is egg yolk. Choline can also be taken as a food supplement.
What is the hill for?
Choline helps with several complex functions in the body, being the precursor to the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine. In addition, it is also necessary for the production of essential components of the cell membrane, such as phospholipids, phosphatidylcholine, and sphingomyelins, which are not only part of the structural part of the membrane, but also influence its functions.
In addition, choline is also needed to reduce concentrations of homocysteine, a substance that is linked to brain damage and other chronic diseases. Studies have shown that this compound (homocysteine) is elevated in degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Thus, choline may play a role in preventing these diseases.
Choline is also involved in lipid synthesis, regulation of metabolic pathways and detoxification of the body, improving liver function. It can also participate in important functions during pregnancy, contributing to the baby’s neuronal development and preventing neural tube defects.
List of foods rich in choline
Some foods rich in choline are:
- Whole egg (100 g): 477 mg;
- Egg white (100 g): 1.4 mg;
- Egg yolk (100 g): 1400 mg;
- Quail egg (100 g): 263 mg
- Salmon (100 g): 57 mg;
- Yeast (100g): 275mg;
- Beer (100g): 22.53mg;
- Cooked chicken liver (100 g): 290 mg;
- Raw quinoa (½ cup): 60 mg;
- Almonds (100 g): 53 mg;
- Cooked Cauliflower (½ cup): 24.2 mg;
- Cooked broccoli (½ cup): 31.3 mg;
- Flaxseed (2 tablespoons): 11 mg;
- Garlic (3 cloves): 2.1 mg;
- Wakame (100g): 13.9mg;
- Sesame (10 g): 2.56 mg.
Soy lecithin also contains choline and therefore can be used as a food additive or as a food supplement.
recommended doses
The recommended dose of choline varies by sex and age:
|Life stages
|Choline (mg/day)
|Newborns and lactating women
|0 to 6 months
|125
|7 to 12 months
|150
|Boys and girls
|1 to 3 years
|200
|4 to 8 years
|250
|boys
|9 to 13 years
|375
|14 to 18 years
|550
|Girls
|9 to 13 years
|375
|14 to 18 years
|400
|Men (after 19 years and up to 70 or more)
|550
|Women (after 19 years and up to 70 or more)
|425
|Pregnancy (14 to 50 years old)
|450
|Breast-feeding (14 to 50 years old)
|550
The recommended doses of choline used in this table are for healthy people, so recommendations may vary depending on each person and their medical history. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist or doctor.
Choline deficiency can cause muscle and liver damage, as well as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Always consult a doctor.
