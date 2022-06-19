Pompoarism: what it is, benefits and how to do it

Pompoarismo is a technique that serves to improve and increase sexual pleasure during intimate contact, through contraction and relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles, in men or women.

As with Kegel exercises, these exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, preventing and fighting urinary or fecal incontinence and also hemorrhoids. This technique makes it possible to massage and press the male sexual organ with the muscles of the vagina during intimate contact, while in men it improves stamina and sexual performance.

Benefits of pompoarismo

Some benefits that pompoarismo presents include:

Greater sexual pleasure, as the contractions made during intercourse increase sexual stimulation; Improved sexual results, both in men and women as the technique strengthens the pelvic floor muscles; In men, it increases blood pressure inside the penis, enhancing erection; In women, it helps in the treatment and prevention of urinary incontinence, improves sexual function and helps in the treatment and prevention of fecal continence.

In addition, in women, the practice of these exercises improves not only their sex life, but also pregnancy and childbirth, as it helps to strengthen the muscles that support the uterus and the weight of the belly, as well as controls the muscles for childbirth and facilitates the baby’s departure. Learn more at Kegel Exercises in Pregnancy Fight Urinary Incontinence.

How to do pompoarismo exercises

To practice Pompoarism exercises it is possible to perform simple contraction and relaxation exercises without accessories, or resort to the use of accessories such as the ben wa, also known as Thai balls.

In men, this technique can be practiced by lifting small weights, contracting the muscles of the penis, which makes the erection firmer and longer and makes it easier to inhibit orgasm.

Simple exercises to contract the perineum

These exercises are very simple to practice, just follow these steps:

Lie down or sit in a calm and comfortable place and breathe slowly and deeply for a few seconds; Strongly contract the pelvic floor muscles, holding the contraction for 2 seconds. The contraction can be felt by closing the anus and vagina, or pulling the entire region inward; After 2 seconds, relax your muscles and rest for 8 seconds. Steps 2 and 3 must be repeated up to 8 to 10 consecutive times, and finally it is recommended to perform a last contraction that lasts between 8 to 10 seconds in a row.

Check out the steps for this exercise in this video:

These exercises should be performed daily to strengthen all the pelvic floor muscles and should be performed sometimes with the legs together and other times with the legs apart.

During the exercises, it is very important that the woman is able to ensure that she is not contracting the abdominal muscles, which is common in women with weak pelvic floor muscles.

Exercises with Thai balls

To perform the strengthening exercises using the ben-wa balls, it is necessary to follow the following steps:

Insert a ball into the vagina and try to suck the other balls that follow using, whenever possible, only the force of contraction of the vagina’s muscles; After introducing the balls, the expulsion process should begin, expelling the balls from the vagina one by one using especially the relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles.

If possible, these exercises should be performed daily, so that the balls can be inserted and expelled only with the movements of the pelvic floor muscles. In addition, these balls can also help to develop vaginal sensitivity, especially if used during the day or even on a walk, for example, as they are made up of tiny lead balls that vibrate with body movement.