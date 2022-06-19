6 benefits of sleeping well

Sleeping well helps strengthen the body’s ability to fight infections, helping to stay healthy, as during sleep the body produces extra proteins that help the immune system to get stronger, especially in stressful situations. In addition, it is during sleep that hormone regulation and cell renewal occurs, which represents several health benefits, such as improved mood, appetite control and reduced stress, for example.

To have a good night’s sleep, it is important to adopt habits that favor relaxation, such as drinking tea a few minutes before going to bed, avoiding using the phone, computer or watching television when you go to bed, and reading a book until sleep comes. .

Other benefits of a good night’s sleep include:

1. Reduces stress

During sleep, the body decreases the production of cortisol and adrenaline, helping to reduce stress. In addition, due to decreased levels of stress-related hormones, it is possible for melatonin levels to increase, promoting a good night’s sleep and relaxation.

2. Improves mood

When you have a good night’s sleep, it is possible to have greater disposition, more energy and a better mood during the day, precisely because the levels of stress-related hormones are in lesser amounts in the blood. On the other hand, when you don’t have a good night’s sleep, it is common for the person to have less energy the next day, in addition to having mood swings and being more likely to have long-term mood disorders such as depression or anxiety, for example. .

3. Control your appetite

Sleep helps regulate hormones that are related to appetite control, especially the hormone leptin. Thus, when you have a good night’s sleep, it is possible to increase leptin levels, resulting in a decrease in appetite and calorie intake.

On the other hand, when you sleep poorly, leptin levels can become unregulated, which causes an increase in appetite and a greater likelihood of consuming foods rich in calories, fat and carbohydrates.

See in the following video how sleep can help you lose weight:

4. Activate the memory

Sleeping well allows the brain to better process new experiences and knowledge, improving memory. During sleep, the brain processes and consolidates the memories of the day, so sleepless nights can cause new information not to be stored properly, impairing memory.

5. Stimulate reasoning

Poor sleep affects cognition, attention and decision making, and therefore people who sleep poorly have a harder time solving logic or math problems and making mistakes like accidentally leaving their keys in the fridge, for example.

6. Rejuvenate the skin

A good night’s sleep helps to rejuvenate the skin, reducing wrinkles and expression lines, as cell renewal takes place during the night. In addition, during sleep there is greater production of melatonin, which is a hormone that also acts as an antioxidant, fighting free radicals and preventing skin aging.

Check out the video below for some tips to get a good night’s sleep: