Prostate ultrasound: what is it for and how is it done

Ultrasound of the prostate, also called transrectal ultrasound, is an imaging test that aims to assess the health of the prostate, allowing to identify changes or lesions that may be present and that may be indicative of infection, inflammation or prostate cancer, for example. example.

This test is recommended mainly for men over 50 years old, however, if the man has a history of prostate cancer in the family or has had an altered PSA test result, it may be recommended to perform this test before the age of 50 as a way of prevent disease.

what is it for

Performing a prostate ultrasound allows you to identify signs of inflammation or infection in the prostate, the presence of cysts or signs indicative of prostate cancer. Therefore, this exam may be recommended in the following situations:

Men who have an abnormal digital exam and normal or increased PSA;

Men over 50 years old, as a routine exam, for the diagnosis of prostate diseases;

To aid in the diagnosis of infertility;

In the follow-up of a biopsy;

To check the staging of prostate cancer;

Following benign prostatic hyperplasia or recovery after surgery.

In this way, according to the result of the exam, the urologist will be able to verify if there is any risk of developing changes in the prostate or if the treatment carried out is being effective, for example. Know how to identify the main changes in the prostate.

How is done

Prostate ultrasound is a simple exam that can be uncomfortable, especially if the man has hemorrhoids or anal fissures, in which case the application of local anesthetic is necessary to reduce discomfort.

To perform the test, your doctor may recommend using a laxative and/or administering an enema. Usually, an enema with water or a solution of its own is applied, about 3 hours before the exam, to improve visualization. In addition, it is also recommended to drink about 6 glasses of water, 1 hour before the exam and retain urine, because the bladder must be full at the time of the exam.

Then, a probe is inserted into the man’s rectum, since the prostate is located between the rectum and the bladder, so that images of this gland are obtained and it is possible to check for any sign of change.