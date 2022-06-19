Anemia fattening or losing weight? – Your Health

Anemia is a condition that, in general, causes a lot of tiredness, since the blood cannot efficiently distribute nutrients and oxygen throughout the body, creating a feeling of lack of energy.

To compensate for this lack of energy, it is very common to feel a lot of craving for sweets, especially chocolate, which also has iron, which can end up promoting weight gain.

Sweets provide energy in a simple way, but they also contain a lot of calories. These calories, associated with the lack of physical activity of the person with anemia, tend to gain weight, especially while the anemia is not corrected.

How to treat anemia to lose weight

In the case of iron deficiency anemia, which is directly related to a diet that is poorer in iron, it is important to increase the consumption of dark vegetables and greens to increase the availability of iron in the blood. Check out the 7 best foods to treat anemia.

In addition, it is also important to choose to consume lean meats, such as chicken or turkey, because in addition to having iron, they are also rich in proteins, which help maintain the feeling of satiety, avoiding the consumption of excessive calories that could contribute to the increase of weight.

In the case of vegetarians, in addition to vegetables, it is also advisable to supplement with vitamin B12, a type of vitamin that is normally only found in foods of animal origin and that improves iron absorption, facilitating the treatment of anemia.

Check out in the following video how you should eat to fight anemia:

How to identify the symptoms of anemia

In addition to a lack of energy, anemia is often accompanied by general malaise, poor concentration, irritability, and a constant headache. Take our online test to find out how likely you are to have anemia.

It is also important to have a blood test to assess the levels of ferritin, hemoglobin and hematocrit, which are decreased during anemia. People who suffer recurrently from anemia or who have a more restrictive or low-iron diet, as in the case of vegetarians, should have their blood tested more frequently.