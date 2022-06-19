Placebo effect: what it is and how it works

A placebo is a drug, substance or any other type of treatment that looks like a normal treatment, but has no active effect, that is, it does not make any changes to the body.

This type of drug or treatment is very important during tests to discover a new drug, because in the test groups some people are treated with the new drug, while others are treated with a placebo. Thus, at the end of the test, if the results are the same for both groups, it is a sign that the new drug has no effect.

However, the placebo effect also plays an important role in the treatment of some diseases, because, although it does not cause any change in the body, it can change the way a person feels, helping to improve symptoms and even increasing the success of the treatment that was already being done.

How does the Placebo Effect work?

It is not yet known exactly how the placebo effect works in the treatment of diseases, however, the most accepted theory indicates that the use of this type of treatment is based on the person’s expectations. That is, when you take a drug, expecting it to have a certain effect, the body’s own chemical processes try to imitate the effect and produce changes in the body, improving symptoms, for example.

Thus, the placebo effect is already successfully used in the treatment of various problems such as:

Depression;

Sleep changes;

Irritable bowel syndrome;

Menopause;

Chronic pain.

However, the placebo effect can also have the opposite effect, causing the person to experience some of the side effects that they would experience when taking a normal medicine, such as headaches, agitation, nausea or constipation, for example.

To work properly, the placebo must be used without the person expecting the effect knowing that they are taking it. A good example is giving a vitamin C pill in place of an anxiety pill, for example.

Can placebo effect cure disease?

The use of placebos does not help to cure diseases, it is only able to alleviate some symptoms, especially those related to mental health. Thus, although they can be used in cases of more serious diseases, such as cancer, placebos cannot replace the treatments indicated by the doctor.

when can it be useful

The placebo effect is useful in helping to reduce the number of drugs or treatments used to relieve symptoms, leaving the body less intoxicated.

Furthermore, when used correctly, placebos can provide a new sense of hope to people with chronic illnesses, improving their quality of life.