Pineapple and Ginger Juice to Speed ​​Up Metabolism

Ginger and pineapple juice is an excellent way to speed up metabolism and burn extra fat as it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help eliminate toxins.

Another option to make this juice is to mix ginger with other fruits, such as oranges or lemons, for example, depending on your preferences.

Ingredients

5 g of ginger

5 g of mint

1 pineapple

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

1 liter of water

Preparation mode

Peel the pineapple, cut into small cubes and crush together with the ginger and mint. Then add all the ingredients in the blender and blend until you get the desired consistency. Drink up to 2 glasses of juice a day.

