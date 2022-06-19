Brazilian Natural Medicine

Pineapple and Ginger Juice to Speed ​​Up Metabolism

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read

Ginger and pineapple juice is an excellent way to speed up metabolism and burn extra fat as it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help eliminate toxins.

Another option to make this juice is to mix ginger with other fruits, such as oranges or lemons, for example, depending on your preferences.

Ingredients

  • 5 g of ginger
  • 5 g of mint
  • 1 pineapple
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon zest
  • 1 liter of water

Preparation mode

Peel the pineapple, cut into small cubes and crush together with the ginger and mint. Then add all the ingredients in the blender and blend until you get the desired consistency. Drink up to 2 glasses of juice a day.

Here are other natural ways to speed up your metabolism:

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

How to eat a high fiber diet (with menu)

3 hours ago

Sunflower liposome: what it is, what it is for and how it is made

4 hours ago

When to get pregnant: best day, age and position

5 hours ago

How to relieve foot pain in pregnancy

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.