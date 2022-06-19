How to eat a high fiber diet (with menu)

A diet rich in fiber facilitates the functioning of the intestine, reducing constipation and helping to lose weight because fiber also reduces appetite.

In addition, a diet rich in fiber is also important to help fight hemorrhoids and diverticulitis, however, in these cases it is essential to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day to make it easier to expel stool.

To learn more about how to get rid of hemorrhoids see: What to do to get rid of hemorrhoids.

Some examples of fiber-rich foods are:

Cereal bran, cereal All Bran, wheat germ, roasted barley;

Black bread, brown rice;

Almonds in shell, sesame;

Cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrots;

Passion fruit, guava, grape, apple, tangerine, strawberry, peach;

Black-eyed peas, peas, fava beans.

Another food that is also rich in fiber is flaxseed. To add an extra dose of fiber to your diet, just add 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds to a yogurt pot and drink daily. To learn more about fiber-rich foods, see: Fiber-rich foods.

Fiber-rich diet menu

This high fiber diet menu is an example of how to use the foods from the above list in one day.

Breakfast – cereals All Branwith skimmed milk.

– cereals All Branwith skimmed milk. Lunch – chicken fillet with brown rice and carrot, chicory and red cabbage salad seasoned with olive oil and vinegar. Peach for dessert.

– chicken fillet with brown rice and carrot, chicory and red cabbage salad seasoned with olive oil and vinegar. Peach for dessert. Lunch – black bread with white cheese and strawberry juice with apple.

– black bread with white cheese and strawberry juice with apple. Dinner – Grilled salmon with boiled potatoes and brussels sprouts seasoned with olive oil and vinegar. For dessert, passion fruit.

With this menu it is possible to reach the recommended daily dose of fiber, which is 20 to 30 g per day, however, before starting any diet, it is important to consult a doctor or nutritionist.

See how to use fiber to lose weight in our video below:

See how food can harm your health at: