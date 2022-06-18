Sunflower liposome: what it is, what it is for and how it is made

The sunflower liposome is a vesicle formed by several enzymes that may have the function of breaking and mobilizing fat molecules and, therefore, could be used in the treatment of localized fat from the injection of liposomes at the site to be treated.

Despite being indicated as an aesthetic treatment, scientific studies are still needed to prove its effect in combating localized fat and, therefore, treatment with this liposome is not recognized by ANVISA and the Federal Council of Medicine, being only recognized its use for therapeutic and medicinal purposes.

what is it for

The sunflower liposome is mainly used to combat localized fat, with injections containing the liposome being applied in the region to be treated so that there is mobilization and elimination of fat. Thus, this procedure can be used to reduce the amount of fat in the abdominal region, breeches, region close to the knee and armpits, for example.

How is done

The treatment with the sunflower liposome should be done in the dermatologist’s office or a professional trained in aesthetics and consists of the application of injections in the region to be treated, being normally recommended the application of 10 sessions at least once a week. The injections contain the sunflower liposome, which corresponds to a vesicle made up of enzymes extracted from this plant that are able to break down fat molecules.

In addition to the sunflower liposome, depending on the purpose of the treatment, L-carnitine can also be added to the injection, which is an amino acid capable of promoting the use of fat as a source of energy and potentiating the action of the sunflower liposome, or PPAR -gamma, a peptide that is also able to favor the effect of the sunflower liposome and reduce the risk of the person having the accordion effect.

The sessions usually last about 40 minutes and must be followed by other procedures that help to enhance the mobilization of fat and favor the loss of measurements, such as cryolipolysis or lymphatic drainage, for example. In addition, to improve results and ensure the benefits, it is also recommended that the person practice physical activity on a regular basis and that they have a healthy diet.

