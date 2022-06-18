When to get pregnant: best day, age and position

The best time to get pregnant is between 11 and 16 days after the first day of menstruation, which corresponds to the time before ovulation, so the best time to have intercourse is between 24 and 48 hours before ovulation. This period is equivalent to the Fertile Period and is the time when a woman’s body is ready for the conception of a baby.

What makes this the best time to get pregnant is the maturation of the egg, which only lasts between 12 to 24 hours, but considering the lifespan of the sperm, which is around 5 to 7 days, the best time to get pregnant. involves the 2 days leading up to the day after ovulation.

How to know the best time to get pregnant

best age to get pregnant

In terms of fertility, the best age to get pregnant is between 20 and 30 years old, as this is the period when a woman has higher quality eggs and in greater numbers, increasing the chances of getting pregnant. In addition, at this age, there are also lower chances of complications, as the body has an easier time adapting to the changes of pregnancy.

Generally, fertility begins to decline after age 30 and the risk of miscarriage and malformations begins to increase after age 35. However, this can be the most stable phase of a woman’s life and, therefore, many women choose to become pregnant during this period.

After the age of 40, a woman’s fertility is usually very low, making it very difficult to get pregnant. Furthermore, after this age, and especially after age 44, there is a very high risk of complications that can put the life of both the baby and the mother at risk. Learn how likely you are to get pregnant at age 40 and what treatments may be needed.

best position to get pregnant

There is no position that is best for getting pregnant, however, there are two positions that allow deeper penetration and that, therefore, can make sperm reach the uterus and fallopian tubes more easily to fertilize the egg.

These two positions are when the woman is lying under the man or when she is in the 4-pronged position with the man behind. However, depending on the anatomy of each person, these positions may vary, so it is important to consult the gynecologist if you are having difficulty getting pregnant.

