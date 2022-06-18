How to relieve foot pain in pregnancy

To relieve foot pain during pregnancy, it is recommended to wear comfortable shoes that allow the entire foot to be supported, as well as to perform foot massage at the end of the day, helping to relieve not only foot pain but also swelling.

However, if the foot pain is very severe and makes it difficult to walk, or if it has been present for more than a week or gets worse over time, you should go to the orthopedist or physical therapist to identify its cause and start appropriate treatment. with physical therapy, as the drugs should be avoided during pregnancy.

Foot pain in pregnancy is common and mainly happens due to hormonal and blood circulation changes, bone changes and weight gain common of pregnancy. Check out other causes of foot pain and what to do.

1. Wear comfortable shoes

The use of suitable shoes can help to avoid and relieve pain and discomfort in the feet and, therefore, it is recommended that shoes with rubber insoles and soles of up to 5 cm in height be used, as this way it is possible to support well. the foot, distributing the weight properly and avoiding possible pain both in the foot and in the lumbar region.

In addition, it may also be interesting to use a silicone insole to better absorb the impact while walking. The use of flat sandals and very high heels is not indicated, as in addition to favoring foot pain, it can also result in sprains and lower back pain, for example.

The habit of wearing uncomfortable shoes daily can aggravate the situation, generating orthopedic diseases such as bunions, spurs and arthritis in the fingers, for example. Therefore, the ideal is to wear comfortable shoes on a daily basis, leaving those that can create more discomfort, only for special occasions.

2. Foot massage

Foot massage can also help relieve pain and reduce swelling, which is also common in pregnancy, and can be done at the end of the day, for example. To do the massage, you can use a moisturizing cream or some oil and press the most painful points. In this way, it is possible not only to relieve foot pain, but also to promote relaxation. Here’s how to give a relaxing foot massage.

3. Lift your feet

Elevating your feet slightly at the end of the day can also help relieve pain, as well as help reduce swelling, as it promotes blood circulation. Thus, one can slightly elevate the feet on the arm of the sofa or on the wall to promote relief of symptoms.

In addition, to relieve foot pain during pregnancy and prevent swelling, it may also be interesting to support your leg on a stool when you are sitting, so you can rest your leg and feet, relieving pain and discomfort.

Check out the video below for other tips to deflate your feet:

Main causes

Foot pain is common in pregnancy and occurs due to swelling of the legs and feet that is caused by hormonal changes and increased difficulty in venous return from the feet to the center of the body, which also favors swelling of the feet and discomfort for the feet. to walk. In addition, other situations that can cause foot pain during pregnancy are:

direct hit what can happen when tripping over something;

what can happen when tripping over something; Use of inappropriate shoes with very high heels, or uncomfortable soles;

with very high heels, or uncomfortable soles; foot shape having a flat foot or very high curvature of the foot;

having a flat foot or very high curvature of the foot; Cracks in the feet and calluses that indicate the use of uncomfortable shoes or even that the way to walk is not the most correct;

that indicate the use of uncomfortable shoes or even that the way to walk is not the most correct; calcaneal spur which is actually a bone callus that normally forms on the heel, causing intense pain when stepping due to inflammation of the plantar fascia;

which is actually a bone callus that normally forms on the heel, causing intense pain when stepping due to inflammation of the plantar fascia; Bunionwhich arises after wearing high-heeled shoes with a pointed tip frequently for years, which leads to a deformity in the feet.

Thus, it is important to identify the cause of foot pain in pregnancy so that the most appropriate treatment can be initiated to relieve pain and discomfort, massage and the use of more comfortable shoes may be sufficient. However, if the pain does not go away, it is recommended to consult the orthopedist or physical therapist so that the pain can be definitively eliminated.