How to make nasal wash for sinusitis (with syringe or dropper)

Nasal wash for sinusitis is an excellent home remedy to help treat and relieve sinus congestion symptoms.

This happens because this nasal wash dilates the nasal channels, helping the secretions to come out more easily, leaving the airways free, reducing pain and discomfort. If the nasal wash is done after the nebulization for sinusitis the results will be even better.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of baking soda;

2 teaspoons of sea salt;

250 ml of warm boiled water.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients until you get a homogeneous solution and keep it stored in a glass container, well capped.

With the help of a dropper, add 2 to 3 drops of this saline solution in each nostril and turn your head back a little, letting the liquid penetrate the nose, reaching the throat.

This nasal wash should be done 2 to 3 times a day for the duration of the disease crisis and ideally after a nebulization. See how to perform nebulizations with medicinal plants by watching the video:

Nasal wash with saline and syringe

Nasal washing with a syringe helps to remove excess secretions inside the sinuses and also allows you to eliminate possible dirt that is inside the nose, aggravating the symptoms.

This wash can be done several times a day and ideally it should be with sterile saline solution, but it can also be done with a mixture of 1 glass of warm mineral water with 3 tablespoons of diluted salt. Tap water should not be used as it may contain bacteria that can cause an infection.

Ingredients

100 ml of saline or mineral water with salt;

1 clean syringe (3 ml).

How to make

Draw the saline or mineral water mixture into the syringe. Then, tilt your head slightly to one side and insert the tip of the syringe into the nostril above. For example, if your head is tilted to the left, you should place the tip of the syringe inside your right nostril.

Squeeze the plunger of the syringe until water starts to enter the nostril. Adjust the head tilt until the serum starts to come out of the other nostril. In some cases, the serum can accumulate inside the sinuses before leaving, which can cause slight discomfort to the face.

After rinsing, blow your nose to remove excess secretions and repeat for the other nostril.

