What is white discharge before menstruation (and what to do)

Before menstruation, a woman may notice the presence of a white, thick and odorless discharge, which is considered normal and happens due to hormonal changes typical of the menstrual cycle. This discharge has the function of guaranteeing the lubrication of the woman, in addition to providing information about the period of the cycle in which the woman is, being interesting to observe especially for those who want to get pregnant.

However, when the white discharge before menstruation is accompanied by other signs and symptoms, such as a bad smell, discomfort, itching or a burning sensation, it is important to consult the gynecologist so that tests are carried out and the cause of the change can be identified, since which may be indicative of a fungal or bacterial infection and which requires specific treatment.

1. Menstrual cycle

White discharge is normally part of a woman’s normal menstrual cycle and happens due to hormonal changes, mainly due to increased production of progesterone by the corpus luteum, and is mainly made up of leukocytes. As the amount of progesterone increases in the blood, white discharge is released before menstruation.

What to do: As it is normal and is not associated with any signs or symptoms, treatment is not required. However, some women who want to become pregnant may pay more attention to the texture of the discharge and cervical mucus to know if they are about to ovulate, which is known as the Billings ovulation method. Understand how it works and how to do the Billings ovulation method.

2. Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis corresponds to the dysregulation of the microbiota of the vagina, with the proliferation of bacteria that are naturally present in the region and leading to the appearance of signs and symptoms. The main bacteria related to vaginosis is the Gardnerella vaginalis, which in addition to causing white discharge before menstruation, can also cause itching and burning in the genital region, in addition to the discharge having a bad smell. Learn to recognize the symptoms of vaginosis.

What to do: Treatment for bacterial vaginosis is usually done with the use of antibiotics, such as Metronidazole, which should be used as directed by the gynecologist. It is important that bacterial vaginosis is identified and treated according to medical guidelines to prevent the bacteria from continuing to proliferate and resulting in complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease.

3. Candidiasis

Candidiasis is an infection caused by fungi naturally present in the female genital region, being mainly related to the development of fungi of the genus Candidamainly of the species Candida albicans. In this case, in addition to white discharge, it is common for women to present other symptoms, such as itching, burning and redness of the intimate region. See how to identify the symptoms of Candida.

What to do: To eliminate excess fungi and relieve symptoms, the gynecologist may recommend the use of antifungal drugs, such as Fluconazole and Miconazole, which can be in the form of pills, ointments or vaginal creams, and which must be used according to the medical recommendation.

4. Colpitis

White discharge before menstruation can also be a sign of colpitis, which is an inflammation of the vagina and cervix caused by bacteria, fungi, and protozoa. In addition to the discharge, the woman may also experience an unpleasant odor that worsens after sexual intercourse, swelling of the genital region and small white or red spots on the vaginal mucosa and cervix that are identified from the evaluation of the gynecologist.

What to do: It is important to go to the gynecologist for the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment, which in these cases is done with the use of antimicrobials in the form of cream, ointments or tablets.

5. pregnancy

In some cases, white discharge before menstruation can also be indicative of pregnancy, in these cases being thicker than the white discharge that normally occurs.

What to do: It is important to pay attention to the appearance of other signs and symptoms of pregnancy, such as dizziness, headache, delay in menstruation and cramps, for example. In these cases, it is recommended to take a pregnancy test and consult the gynecologist to prove the pregnancy. Know how to recognize the first symptoms of pregnancy.

See more about white discharge and what other discharge colors can be in the following video: