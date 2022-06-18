Carrot juices for skin tan

Carrot juice for tanning the skin is an excellent home remedy to take during or even before the summer, to prepare the skin to protect itself from the sun, as well as to tan faster and keep the golden color for longer.

Carrots are rich in vitamin C, carotenoids such as lycopene and beta-carotene and other pigments such as chlorophyll, which, in addition to contributing to obtaining an even tan, also have an antioxidant action that protects the skin from free radicals. and prevents premature aging.

Here are some recipes for juices with carrots to which other ingredients can be added to improve the flavor and enhance its action:

1. Carrot juice with orange

Ingredients

3 carrots;

1 glass of orange juice.

Preparation mode

To prepare this juice, just peel the carrots and cut them into small pieces, add all the ingredients in the blender, beat well and sweeten to taste.

2. Carrot juice with mango and orange

Ingredients

2 carrots;

1 glass of orange juice;

Half sleeve.

Preparation mode

To prepare this juice, just peel the carrots and cut them into small pieces, put them in the centrifuge together with the mango and add the orange juice at the end.

3. Carrot, bell pepper and sweet potato juice

Ingredients

2 carrots;

1 red bell pepper without seeds;

Half sweet potato.

Preparation mode

To prepare this juice, just extract the juice from the peppers, carrots and sweet potatoes in a centrifuge.

Watch the following video and see how to prepare other juices that help keep your tan:

How to keep your tan longer

To keep the tan longer and prevent the skin from peeling, in addition to exfoliating the skin a few days before sun exposure, it is important to:

Avoid very hot baths;

Drink plenty of water and juices rich in Vitamin A, C and B complex;

Apply sunscreen, even on cloudy days, because the skin still burns;

Use self-tanners to intensify skin tone;

Apply plenty of moisturizing and nourishing creams.

It is important to remember that excessive sun exposure can cause skin problems, such as blemishes, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. It is very important to apply sunscreen all over your body about 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every 2 hours. Find out which is the best protector for your skin type.