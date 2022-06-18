Folliculitis: Medicines, ointments and other treatments

Folliculitis is inflammation at the root of the hair leading to the appearance of red balls in the affected region that can itch, for example. Folliculitis can be treated at home by cleaning the region with antiseptic soap, but it may also be necessary to use specific creams or ointments, which must be recommended by the dermatologist.

Folliculitis is usually caused by ingrown hairs, but it can also be due to a bacterial or fungal infection, causing reddening of the skin and small blisters with pus, similar to acne, that cause burning and itching.

Folliculitis is most common on the buttocks, legs, groin, legs, arms, and beard, especially in people who wear tight clothing, shave their hair, or wear makeup.

How is the treatment done?

It is important that the treatment for folliculitis is carried out in the early stages so that inflammation in other regions is avoided. The treatment must be indicated by the dermatologist and is done according to the site of folliculitis. Hygiene of the affected region is usually indicated with an antiseptic soap, such as Protex, for example.

Depending on the region with folliculitis, specific treatments may be indicated, such as:

1. Face and beard

This type of folliculitis is more common in men, occurring mainly when the beard hairs are removed with a razor. In this type of folliculitis, there is the appearance of small red balls on the face that can become infected, in addition to redness and itching on the face, for example.

How to treat: Folliculitis on the face and beard can be avoided by using an electric shaver instead of a razor. In addition, if it does not disappear spontaneously, it is recommended to go to the dermatologist to have a cream indicated, for example, to treat this inflammation.

Treatment usually varies according to the intensity of the symptoms, and can be done with the use of corticosteroid ointments or antibiotics, when the infection is more severe. It is also interesting to wash your face with cold water or apply a soothing cream after shaving, for example. In addition to the electric shaver, another option capable of reducing the occurrence of folliculitis is laser hair removal. See other tips to take care of beard folliculitis.

2. Scalp

Scalp folliculitis is rare, but it can happen due to the proliferation of fungi or bacteria on the scalp. In the most severe cases of folliculitis, there can be accentuated hair loss, which is also called decalvans or dissecting folliculitis. This type of folliculitis is also characterized by the appearance of red bumps on the scalp, filled with pus and causing pain, burning and itching.

How to treat: It is important to go to a dermatologist to identify the causative agent in folliculitis. In the case of folliculitis caused by fungi, the use of antifungal shampoo, normally composed of Ketoconazole, may be recommended. In the case of folliculitis caused by bacteria, the application of antibiotics, such as Erythromycin or Clindamycin, may be indicated.

It is important to follow the treatment as indicated by the doctor and to carry out periodic consultations to verify the effectiveness of the treatment.

Also know other causes of head wounds.

3. Buttocks and groin

Folliculitis that can appear on the buttocks and groin is more common in people who regularly visit water environments, such as swimming pools or hot tubs. This happens because the buttocks and groin remain moist and wet for a longer time, which favors the growth of fungi and bacteria in the region, resulting in the inflammation of the hair in the region.

How to treat: In these cases, it is recommended to keep the region always dry and use ointments according to the dermatologist’s guidance, and it is usually recommended to use ointments that contain antibiotics, corticosteroids and/or antifungals in their composition, such as Trok-N or Diprogenta, also avoiding shaving with razors.

Learn how to prevent bathtub and pool diseases.

4. legs

Folliculitis in the legs is caused by infection with bacteria that are normally present on the skin and that can get into small wounds, which can happen due to waxing, for example. In addition to waxing, this type of folliculitis can happen when you wear clothes that are too tight and that rub against the skin, making hair growth difficult.

How to treat: Folliculitis on the legs should be treated by cleaning the skin with warm water and mild soap, but the dermatologist may also recommend the use of antibiotic ointments for 7 to 10 days to combat the cause of folliculitis.

Learn about other causes of blisters on the skin.

5. Armpits

The appearance of polka dots in the armpits can be indicative of infection or ingrown hair, and can be more frequent in those who remove the hair from the armpit with a blade, for example, as there is a greater chance of injuring the skin and favoring the appearance of folliculitis. . See other causes of armpit polka dots.

How to treat: If it is frequent, it is important to go to the dermatologist so that the extent of folliculitis can be verified and the best treatment can be indicated. In some cases, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or the use of antibiotic ointments may be recommended, for example, if folliculitis is caused by a bacterial infection.

How to do home treatment

To help relieve symptoms of folliculitis, some home treatments that help complete your doctor’s treatment include:

Put on a warm compress over the affected region, to reduce itching;

over the affected region, to reduce itching; Take a bath with mild soap right after being in the pool, jacuzzi, spa or other public places;

right after being in the pool, jacuzzi, spa or other public places; do not scratch or picking at pimples.

When the symptoms of folliculitis do not improve after 2 weeks, it is recommended to consult the dermatologist again to adjust the treatment.