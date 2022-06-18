Remedies for sciatic nerve pain

Treatment for sciatic nerve pain or sciatica can be performed with different medications, which should always be prescribed by the doctor, such as analgesics, anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants, tricyclic antidepressants or corticosteroids, for example.

In addition, when the sciatic pain is very severe and the person cannot even stand, sit or walk, because their spine is ‘locked’, as if the sciatic nerve is pinched, it may be necessary to use corticosteroid injections. , which must be administered by a healthcare professional.

Some of the medications that may be prescribed by the doctor for the treatment of sciatica are:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Ketoprofen (Profenid), ibuprofen (Alivium), naproxen (Flanax) Analgesics Acetaminophen (Tylenol) opioid analgesics Codeine (Codein), Tramadol (Tramal) muscle relaxants Cyclobenzaprine (Miosan), orphenadrine (Miorrelax) anticonvulsants Gabapentin (Gabaneurin), pregabalin (Lyrica) tricyclic antidepressants Imipramine (Tofranil), nortriptyline (Pamelor), and amitriptyline (Amytril)

Generally, the drugs that are initially prescribed for the relief of sciatica are acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. If these remedies are not enough, the doctor can prescribe stronger ones, but only if their use is justified, as they have more side effects.

Sciatica is characterized by a kind of burning sensation, which can go from the lower back, affecting the buttocks, the back or front of the thigh to the foot. It is usually caused by compression of the sciatic nerve, due to changes in the lumbar spine, such as a herniated disc or spinal deviation, but it can also happen because the nerve passes through the piriformis muscle, and whenever it becomes too tense, the Sciatica crisis may appear, causing pain, tingling or burning in the lower back, buttocks and legs.

Learn how to identify piriformis syndrome.

How to cure sciatica faster

Treatment to prevent sciatica can be done with physiotherapy sessions, osteopathy, acupuncture, water aerobics and clinical Pilates. In the most severe cases, surgery may be necessary to decompress the inflamed sciatic nerve or reduce the herniated disc if this is the root of the problem, but about 90% of people do not need surgery and are cured through physical therapy. . Learn all the treatment options for sciatic nerve pain.

Learn how to do the most suitable exercises to heal an inflamed sciatic nerve in the following video:

signs of improvement

Signs of improvement appear soon after starting to take the medicine indicated by the doctor, with the relief of pain and the feeling of a trapped leg, which facilitates the performance of movements and daily tasks.

Possible complications

If the nerve continues to have a low blood supply, complications can occur, such as permanent damage to the nerve, which can cause a lot of pain along the entire course of the sciatic nerve, or even loss of sensation in these places. When the nerve is seriously injured, due to a car accident, for example, the best treatment is surgery and when the surgeon cannot completely repair the injury, physiotherapy may be required for long periods.