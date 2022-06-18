Pectin: what it is, what it is for and how to prepare it at home

Pectin is a type of soluble fiber that can be found naturally in fruits and vegetables such as apples, beets, and citrus fruits. This type of fiber dissolves easily in water, forming a viscous mixture in the stomach that has several benefits, such as hydrating the stool, facilitating its elimination, and improving the intestinal flora, acting as a natural laxative.

The viscous gel formed by the pectins has a consistency similar to that of fruit jellies and, therefore, can also be used as ingredients in the production of other products, such as yogurts, juices, breads and sweets in order to improve the texture and make it be creamier.

what is it for

Pectin has several health benefits and, therefore, can be useful in a variety of situations, such as:

Increase the faecal cake and hydrate it, facilitating intestinal transit and may be beneficial to combat both constipation and diarrhea; Increase the feeling of satietyas it delays gastric emptying, decreasing appetite and favoring weight loss; function as food for beneficial bacteria from the intestine, as it acts as a prebiotic; Reduce cholesterol and triglyceridesby increasing the excretion of fats in the feces, since its fibers reduce its absorption in the intestine;; Help control blood sugaras its fibers reduce the absorption of glucose at the intestinal level.

Also, as it helps improve gut health, some studies indicate that it could have benefits in fighting inflammatory bowel diseases, including colon cancer.

Pectin-rich foods

The richest fruits in pectin are apples, oranges, tangerines, lemons, currants, blackberries and peaches, while the richest vegetables are carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, beets and peas.

In addition to these, some industrialized products also have pectin in their composition to improve their texture, such as yogurts, jellies, cakes and fruit pies, pasta, candies and sugary confections, yogurts, candies and tomato sauces.

How to make pectin at home

Homemade pectin can be used to make creamier fruit jellies, and the easiest way is to make pectin from apples, as shown below:

Put 10 whole and washed green apples, with skin and seeds, and put them to cook in 1.25 liters of water. After cooking, the apples and the liquid should be placed on a sieve covered with cheesecloth, so that the cooked apples can slowly pass through the cheesecloth. This filtering should be done throughout the night.

The next day, the gelatinous liquid that has passed through the sieve is apple pectin, which can be frozen for future uses. in portions. The proportion used should be 150 ml of pectin for every two kilos of fruit.

Where to buy

Pectins can be found in liquid or powdered form at nutrition stores and pharmacies, and can be used for recipes such as cakes, cookies, homemade yogurts and jams.

Possible side effects

Consumption of pectin is quite safe, however, when consumed in excess, it can lead to increased gas production and bloating in some people.