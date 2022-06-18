5 tips to prevent the appearance of a boil

To prevent the appearance of a boil, it is important to keep the skin clean and dry, keep the wounds covered and wash your hands frequently, as this is how you can avoid infection at the root of the hair and accumulation of pus under the skin, thus preventing the formation of the furuncle. boil.

As an infection, boils are more frequent in people with health problems, especially when the immune system is affected, as in the case of diabetes, HIV infection or cancer, for example. The accumulation of pus under the skin can lead to the appearance of some symptoms such as intense pain to the touch, redness and swelling. Learn about other signs and symptoms indicative of a boil.

Thus, to prevent a boil it is very important to reduce the number of bacteria on the skin and try to strengthen the immune system. Some tips include:

1. Wash your hands frequently

Hands are one of the places on the body that can most often be filled with bacteria, as they touch various contaminated objects during the day. In addition, hands come into contact with many other areas of the skin, which makes it easier to contaminate small cuts, leading to bacteria reaching the fur and causing boils.

2. Keep wounds covered

Wounds function as doors in the skin that allow many bacteria to enter the body. So, when you have a wound, in addition to doing the proper treatment, it is very important to apply a bandage, at least while the wound is open and has not developed a scab. Here’s how to bandage a wound.

3. Keep the skin clean and dry

Another easy way to keep your skin bacteria-free is to shower at least once a day. However, you should avoid using very hot water, as it dries out the skin, and you should also avoid using antimicrobial soaps, since, in addition to bad bacteria, they also eliminate bacteria that help maintain the balance of the skin.

In addition, keeping the skin always dry is also very important, as moisture, along with body heat, can facilitate the growth of bacteria. One of the main culprits for skin moisture is sweat and, therefore, a good tip is to always wear comfortable, cotton clothes, as it allows the skin to breathe better.

4. Decrease sugar consumption

Foods with a lot of sugar, such as sweets, ice cream or industrialized products in general, promote an optimal environment for the development of bacteria, since these microorganisms need sugar to grow.

Thus, reducing your sugar intake lowers your blood sugar levels and hence prevents the development of bacteria on the skin and reduces the risk of boils. Here are 3 simple steps to reduce the sugar in your diet.

5. Consume foods with vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients to keep the immune system working properly, eliminating excess bacteria and preventing the appearance of boils. As it is a natural technique, the consumption of vitamin C to increase the immune system can even be used by people with autoimmune diseases.

So, consuming more oranges, tangerines, strawberries or kiwis can help prevent boils from appearing so often. Check out other tips to improve immunity.