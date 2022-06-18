7 home remedies to get rid of a boil

Home remedies for boils should have anti-inflammatory, healing, and analgesic properties to help with recovery from the injury, but also to relieve symptoms like pain, swelling, and redness. Thus, some good options are pumpkin, janaúba or marshmallow, for example.

In addition, to help the body react better to the boil infection, it is advisable to have a natural diet, consisting of raw foods and fresh fruits and to stop the consumption of fatty foods, such as fried foods, cheeses or meats.

1. Gauze with pumpkin

Pumpkin has excellent emollient and anti-inflammatory properties that help treat the spot and relieve symptoms, especially the pain and redness caused by the boil.

Ingredient

preparation method

Remove the skin of the pumpkin and cook the pulp. Then, while still warm, place this pulp on gauze and apply to the boil for 20 minutes, 2 times a day. This pumpkin poultice helps to expel the boil core, speeding up recovery.

2. Janauba milk

Janaúba sap has a healing and analgesic action that, in addition to helping the skin to recover faster, also relieves the pain and discomfort of the boil.

For this, you should put about 9 drops of milk/janaúba sap on a clean gauze and then apply it on the affected area, 2 to 3 times a day.

3. Tincture of marshmallow

Another excellent option to treat boils is tincture of marshmallow because this medicinal plant has antimicrobial and healing properties that help with healing.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of marshmallow roots;

Ethyl alcohol

Preparation mode

Place the marshmallow roots in a glass container and cover them with ethyl alcohol. Cover well, store in a cool, dry place and leave to rest until the next day.

Then, apply 2 or 3 drops of marshmallow tincture on top of the boil, trying to remove the secretion gradually. Repeat this procedure several times a day until the boil disappears. This home remedy for boils can be stored and used for up to 2 months.

4. Yam compresses

Yam poultice compresses are excellent for treating this problem, as yam has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the inflammation caused by the boil, decreasing pain and improving well-being.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Grate the necessary amount of yam to cover the boil. Then, place in sterile compresses and cover the boil. Leave it for 1 hour and then wash it off with warm water. Repeat the process four times a day.

A good tip is also to include cooked yams in the diet, seasoned with olive oil and salt. See some recipes for using yams.

5. Onion poultice

Onion poultice is great as onions are rich in quercetin and sulfur which kill bacteria and decrease boil inflammation.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Place the grated raw onion in a sterile compress or gauze and then cover the boil. Leave it on for 2 hours and change the poultice twice a day, until the boil disappears.

6. Lemon tea

Lemon tea is a good homemade solution for boils, because in addition to being rich in vitamin C, which has antioxidant action, it has antiseptic properties that help to extract and dissolve boils.

Ingredients

10 g of lemon leaves

1 lemon

1 liter of water

Preparation mode

Put the leaves, water and lemon juice to boil in a pan for 5 minutes. Then let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink 4 cups of tea a day.

7. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is great for treating boils as it has antiseptic, antibacterial and healing properties, helping to fight the microorganism responsible for the infection and relieve symptoms. The oil should be applied with a cotton swab to the boil once a day. See what are the benefits of tea tree oil.