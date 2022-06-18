Cabbage Juice for Gastritis and Stomach Burning

A good homemade antacid to stop burning in the stomach is cabbage juice, as it has anti-ulcer properties that help to heal possible ulcers, relieving stomach pain. In addition, kale juice, when taken on an empty stomach, helps to relieve stomach inflammation and reduce stomach gas, decreasing frequent burping.

Cabbage has a high anti-cancer and anti-diabetic content, and can be consumed raw in salads or steamed, so that it does not lose its medicinal properties. But to relieve stomach problems, it is still recommended to follow a diet rich in vegetables and cooked fruits, as they prevent the appearance of ulcers and relieve the symptoms of gastritis.

Despite helping to relieve the symptoms of gastritis, including the burning sensation in the stomach, it is important that this home remedy does not replace the treatment indicated by the doctor, it is only a complement. Learn how to treat gastritis.

Ingredients

3 kale leaves

1 ripe apple

½ glass of water

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. Strain and then drink.

How to reduce stomach upset

To reduce and relieve the burning sensation in the stomach, it is important to follow the guidelines of the gastroenterologist, who may indicate the use of antacid drugs before the main meals, such as aluminum or magnesium hydroxide, or acid production inhibitors, such as omeprazole. . In addition, other tips that can help relieve discomfort are:

Avoid fatty and spicy foods;

Avoid drinking coffee, black tea, chocolate or soda;

Eat small meals throughout the day, giving preference to healthy foods;

Practice physical activity on a regular basis, but avoid isometric exercises, such as the plank;

Drink espinheira santa tea before a meal, as this tea has properties that help reduce stomach acidity, relieving symptoms.

Also, another interesting tip to help relieve a burning stomach is to sleep on your left side, as this is how you can prevent stomach contents from returning to the esophagus and mouth and causing the burning sensation and discomfort. See other tips to reduce the burning in your stomach.

Check out in the following video what to eat to relieve the burning sensation in the stomach and other symptoms of gastritis in the following video: