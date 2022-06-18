Wholemeal bread recipe for diabetics

This wholemeal bread recipe is good for diabetes because it has no added sugar and uses wholemeal flour to help control the glycemic index.

Bread is a food that can be consumed in diabetes but in small amounts and well distributed throughout the day. The physician accompanying the diabetic patient must always be informed of the dietary changes made.

Ingredients:

2 cups of wheat flour,

1 cup whole wheat flour,

1 egg,

1 cup rice vegetable drink,

¼ cup of canola oil,

¼ cup of oven and stovetop diet sweetener,

1 envelope of dry yeast,

1 teaspoon of salt.

Preparation mode:

Place the ingredients, except the flours, in the blender. Place the mixture in a large bowl and add the flour little by little until the dough does not stick to your hands. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes, covered with a clean cloth. Make small balls with the dough and distribute on a greased and sprinkled roast, leaving a space between them. Let it rest for another 20 minutes and take it to the oven preheated to 180°C, for approximately 40 minutes or until golden.

