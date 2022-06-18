Oatmeal fattening or slimming? – Your Health

Oatmeal is considered one of the healthiest and most nutritious cereals, as it is rich in vitamins from the B and E complex, minerals such as potassium, phosphorus and magnesium, carbohydrates, proteins, fiber and antioxidants, which brings many health benefits such as weight loss. , lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels and preventing cardiovascular diseases, for example.

Oatmeal is a great food for those who want to lose weight because it allows for easy and slow digestion and, in addition, its fibers, such as beta-glucan, increase the feeling of satiety, control hunger, decrease the absorption of fats, improve constipation. , regulate the intestines and decrease abdominal swelling. See all the benefits of oatmeal.

However, oatmeal is fattening if consumed in large quantities as it is a food that contains a lot of calories, for example 100 g of oats contain 366 calories. Therefore, it is important to have a balanced diet, with the guidance of a nutritionist, to achieve the desired results.

How to use oats for weight loss

To help lose weight, oats should be consumed daily in a maximum of 3 tablespoons per day, and can be used in the form of porridge or added to chopped or mashed fruits, in yogurts, juices and vitamins.

The best way to use oats is in the form of flakes, as it has a good amount of fiber that is able to increase the feeling of satiety and promote weight loss.

The more processed forms, such as flour or bran, have less fiber and, therefore, may have less impact on weight loss. Still, they are healthier options to replace wheat flour, for example.

Oatmeal menu for weight loss

Oats should be consumed at least 4 times a week and can be included in the diet as shown in the following menu:

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast Oatmeal porridge made with soy or almond milk, rolled oats and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to sweeten + 10 strawberries + 1 teaspoon of chia seeds. 1 glass of almond milk + 1 wholemeal bread with cheese + 1 pear. 1 natural yogurt + 30 g of whole grains + 1 slice of papaya. Morning snack 4 Maria cookies + 6 walnuts. 1 cup of green kale, lemon and pineapple juice. 3 whole wheat toast with peanut butter. Lunch dinner 100 g of pork loin + 4 tablespoons of mashed sweet potatoes + red onion, arugula and hearts of palm salad + 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 1 orange. Tuna and chickpea salad, with tomato, cabbage, pea, cucumber and grated carrot + 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 2 slices of pineapple. 100 g diced chicken breast in tomato sauce + 2 tablespoons of rice + 2 tablespoons of beans + cabbage, onion and grated beet salad + 1 tablespoon of olive oil + 1 tangerine. Afternoon snack 1 plain yogurt + 1 teaspoon of flaxseed flour + ½ cup of fruit. 1 natural yogurt + 1 mashed banana with 2 tablespoons of rolled oats + 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Papaya and banana smoothie with 3 tablespoons of rolled oats.

This is just an example of a generic menu, which is not tailored to the individual needs of each person. Ideally, consult a nutritionist to create an individualized meal plan.

Healthy recipes with oatmeal

Some quick, easy to prepare and nutritious oatmeal recipes are:

light oatmeal porridge

This porridge can be used for breakfast or dinner.

Ingredients

200 ml of skimmed or plant-based milk (soy, almonds or oats, for example);

3 tablespoons of rolled oats;

Cinnamon to taste;

Sweetener (optional).

Preparation mode

Mix the oats and milk and bring to the fire until it has a porridge consistency. Add the cinnamon and a sliced ​​fruit such as an apple.

oat bran pancake

This recipe yields 1 serving and the pancake can be stuffed to taste.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of oat bran;

4 tablespoons of water;

1 egg;

1 pinch of salt;

Oregano and pepper to taste;

Stuffing to taste.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and make the pancake in a non-stick skillet. Stuff with shredded chicken or tuna with vegetables, using fruit and honey to make a sweet pancake.

Check out the video below for an oatmeal bread recipe to make at home: