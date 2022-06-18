Constant headache: 7 causes and how to relieve

A constant headache can have several causes, the most common being tiredness, stress, worry or anxiety. For example, a constant headache that arises in a specific region of the head, such as the front, the right side or the left side, is often related to migraine, while a headache that is accompanied by dizziness can be a sign of migraine. high blood pressure or even pregnancy.

However, the headache can also be related to some health problems, such as the flu, vision problems or hormonal changes, and therefore, whenever it is very severe or whenever it takes more than 3 days to disappear, it is advisable to consult a doctor. general, to identify the possible cause and initiate the appropriate treatment.

Here’s how to identify and treat each type of headache.

Following are some of the most common causes for the onset of constant headache:

1. Heat

Excessive heat results in mild dehydration and promotes dilation of blood vessels, including those present in the head, resulting in headache;

2. Vision problems

Vision problems such as astigmatism, hyperopia and myopia, for example, can cause headaches, especially in children, as it makes the person strain their eyes to see things. Learn about other causes of headache in children.

3. Stress or anxiety

In situations of stress or anxiety, the person is usually not able to sleep well and their mind is always active, which impairs concentration in some situations. The tired body and mind favor headache, which can be interpreted as the body’s attempt to relax.

4. Food

In some people, consumption of stimulating foods like coffee, soft drinks and chocolate, for example, can result in a headache. On the other hand, when the person does not eat, that is, is fasting, it can also result in a constant headache, as there is hypoglycemia.

5. Diseases

Some health problems such as colds, sinusitis and dengue, for example, may have a constant headache as a clinical manifestation, which usually disappears as the disease resolves.

6. Bruxism

Bruxism is the involuntary act of clenching or shaving your teeth at night, which can change the positioning of the jaw joint and cause a headache every day.

7. Hormonal changes

Changes in the concentration of circulating hormone in the blood, especially in PMS and during pregnancy, can also cause a headache.

How to relieve constant headache

To relieve the headache that happens every day, one option is to perform a head massage. In addition to massage, other strategies can be adopted to relieve daily headaches such as:

Placing a cold compress on the head, forehead or back of the neck, as the constriction of cerebral blood vessels relieves the headache;

Stay in a calm and peaceful place, protected from the light to get some rest;

Drink a glass of fresh water with lemon drops to rehydrate the body;

Avoid staying in the sun for more than 1 hour, even with a hat and sunglasses;

Take a pain reliever for headache, such as Paracetamol, for example;

Walking barefoot on grass, for example, to reduce anxiety and stress;

Drink cinnamon tea to speed up menstruation if the cause of the headache is PMS.

Whatever the cause of the headache, taking painkillers for more than 3 days is not recommended as it can make the headache worse. Here are some home remedies for headaches.

Adequate food is also very important because certain foods help prevent headaches. Watch the video to learn how to eat:

when to go to the doctor

It is advisable to go to the general practitioner or neurologist when there is a headache every day for more than 5 days. It is important to assess whether there are other symptoms involved, such as vision changes or loss of balance, for example.

The doctor will be able to ask several questions about the general state of health of the individual and request tests to identify the cause of the headache or if it corresponds to a migraine, for example, and can then guide how to relieve and solve the headache. Check out 5 steps to relieve headache without medicine.