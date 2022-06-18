Body tremors: 7 main causes and how to treat

The most common cause of body shivering is cold, which causes the muscles to contract rapidly to warm the body, causing the sensation of shivering.

However, there are other causes for the appearance of tremor in the body, either triggered by moments of anxiety, consumption of stimulants, or caused by neurological and muscular diseases, the main ones being Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and physiological tremor. exacerbated.

The main body sites affected by tremor are the hands, arms, legs, head, chin or face, and may be tremors of different types, such as at rest or on movement, unilateral or bilateral, and may or may not be be related to other symptoms such as imbalance, sluggishness and stiffness of the muscles.

Thus, the main causes of tremor include:

1. Anxiety crisis

When you are anxious, stressed or afraid, the nervous system is activated so that the body is more alert to react to any dangerous situation, this situation being known as attack-flight. Thus, a large amount of stimulating hormones, such as adrenaline, are released into the bloodstream, which cause all muscles to contract in order to prepare the body for any response. This contraction can be translated into various sensations, such as pain, tremors, spasms and cramps.

how to treat: To reduce tremors and other anxiety-derived reactions, it is necessary to calm down, which can be done with deep breaths, meditation or moving away from the stressful situation. If this is not possible, or the reaction is very intense, a medical evaluation is necessary, which may indicate anxiolytic drugs, such as Clonazepam, or herbal medicines, based on valerian or chamomile, for example, depending on each case.

In case the anxiety is chronic, psychotherapeutic follow-up is recommended to try to change the ideas and thoughts of the situations that trigger anxiety and change the responses through other strategies.

2. Decreased blood sugar

The decrease in sugar can happen both in people with diabetes and in people without diabetes, the main cause in diabetics being the wrong administration of insulin dose or prolonged fasting. In people without diabetes, it can happen when you go a long time without eating or after drinking large amounts of alcohol, for example. In addition, the tremors of hypoglycemia may be accompanied by a feeling of weakness, palpitations, blurred vision, and seizures.

how to treat: it is necessary to eat or drink some food or drink that is sugary and easy to digest, such as orange juice or candy, for example. However, hypoglycemia must be avoided, and for this, it is necessary not to go more than 3 hours without eating, in addition to avoiding foods rich in carbohydrates with very fast digestion at meals, preferring foods with a low glycemic index.

See what the diet should be like to avoid reactive hypoglycemia.

3. Excessive consumption of energy drinks

The consumption of stimulant substances, such as caffeine present in teas and coffees, or energy drinks that contain taurine, glucuronolactone or theobromine, for example, also activates the nervous system and stimulates the body, as it mimics the action of adrenaline and causes various reactions, like the tremor.

how to treat: consumption of these substances should be reduced on a daily basis, as, in addition to tremor, they can induce an increase in blood pressure and accelerate heart rate, and natural alternatives should be chosen to increase energy and decrease sleep .

See our food tips for more energy.

4. Use of antidepressants and other medications

Some medications can cause tremor in several different ways, the most common being that they stimulate the nervous system, as with some antidepressants, anticonvulsants or bronchodilators for asthma, for example.

Other types of medication, such as haloperidol and risperidone, for example, can cause tremor by intoxicating regions of the brain responsible for movements, and induce a condition similar to Parkinson’s, which is why it is called parkinsonism, with tremor, rigidity of muscles and imbalance.

how to treat: when a drug causes tremor, it is necessary to inform the doctor, to assess the possibility of changing the drug used.

Diseases that can cause tremor

When the tremors are not caused by any of the above situations, or when they become persistent and intense, they may be a sign of neurological disease, and a medical consultation is important for a correct evaluation. In these cases, the most common diseases are:

1. Exacerbated physiological tremor

Physiological tremor is present in all people, but is usually imperceptible, however, some people may have this situation in an exaggerated way, which causes trembling during movements, such as writing, sewing or eating.

Symptoms may worsen in situations of anxiety, fatigue, use of some substances, such as coffee or alcoholic beverages, for example.

how to treat: if it is not too bothersome, this tremor does not need to be treated and does not cause health risks, but in more severe cases, symptoms can be controlled with the use of a beta-blocker medication, such as Propranolol. The treatment will be more effective if the causes that trigger the exacerbated tremor, such as medication use or anxiety, are observed and treated.

2. Essential tremor

This type of tremor is also very common, mainly in the arms and hands, but it can also occur in the face, voice, tongue and legs, and it happens when performing some movement or when remaining in a position, such as when holding a heavy object for a long time. a long time, for example.

It is known that essential tremor is related to genetics, but its cause has not yet been fully clarified, and it can happen in people of any age, being more common in the elderly. Symptoms can also worsen in situations of stress, anxiety, and the use of some stimulant substances, such as alcoholic beverages.

how to treat: Milder cases do not need treatment, but if there is interference with daily activities, such as eating and writing, it should be treated with drugs such as Propranolol and Primidone, prescribed by the neurologist. In very serious cases or cases that do not improve with medication, there are procedures such as the application of botulinum toxin or the installation of brain stimulators, which can help control symptoms.

Learn more about what essential tremor is and how to treat it.

3. Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative condition of the brain, characterized by causing tremor at rest, which improves with movement, but which is accompanied by muscle stiffness, slowing of movements and imbalance. Its cause, although not fully known, is due to the wear and tear of brain regions responsible for the production of dopamine, an important brain neurotransmitter.

how to treat: the main drug used is Levodopa, which helps to restore the amount of brain dopamine, but other drugs that are also used to improve symptoms are Biperiden, Amantadine, Seleginine, Bromocriptine and Pramipexole. It is also important to carry out physical therapy and occupational therapy to relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life of these people.

Learn more about identifying and treating Parkinson’s disease.

other diseases

Other diseases that stimulate the nervous system, and can also trigger moments of tremor, are hyperthyroidism, intoxication by heavy metals such as lead and aluminum, and restless legs syndrome, which is a sleep disorder characterized by involuntary movement of the feet. and legs. Learn to recognize restless legs syndrome.

There are also other rarer brain diseases, which cause tremor or other movement disorders, in some cases they can be confused with Parkinson’s, and some examples are dementia with Lewy bodies, stroke sequelae, Wilson’s disease, multiple dysfunction syndrome bodies, for example.

when to go to the doctor

Medical help should be sought when the tremor is very intense to the point of interfering with day-to-day activities or when it progressively worsens, becoming persistent.

In these cases, it is important to schedule an appointment with the general practitioner, neurologist or geriatrician, to evaluate the symptoms and perform a physical examination, and, if necessary, blood tests or CT scans of the brain or other parts of the body to determine the cause. of the tremor.

It is important to inform the doctor about your condition, because in the case of diabetics, tremors can happen due to incorrect doses of insulin or wrong application technique, and in other cases it can be due to the use of some other medication. Thus, this information becomes important for the physician to assess the relationship between the drug, the dose and the tremor and, thus, may indicate the change or suspension of the drug.