6 home remedies to lower triglycerides

Home remedies to lower triglycerides are rich in antioxidants and soluble fiber, which are important compounds to prevent and reduce the accumulation of fat in the body, some examples being pineapple juice with orange and turmeric tea.

Triglycerides are fat molecules that are found in the blood and excess foods rich in sugar, fat and alcoholic beverages can cause their increase in the blood and their accumulation in the body. When triglycerides reach values ​​above 200 mg/dL, they can be harmful to health, especially the heart, increasing the risk of developing heart disease.

It is important to note that the consumption of home remedies does not replace the treatment indicated by the doctor. In addition, to have the maximum benefits, it is important that home remedies for triglycerides are accompanied by a balanced and healthy diet, which should include fruits and vegetables, as well as avoiding the consumption of foods rich in fat and alcoholic beverages.

See in more detail how eating should be to lower triglycerides.

1. Pineapple juice and orange pomace

Pineapple juice and orange pomace are great for lowering triglycerides because both orange pomace and pineapple have soluble fibers that help reduce the concentration of fat in the bloodstream, helping to lower cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

Ingredients

2 glasses of water;

2 slices of pineapple;

1 orange with pomace;

1 lemon juice.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender, strain and drink daily, twice a day, morning and night.

2. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is an excellent home remedy to lower triglycerides, as this medicinal plant contains antioxidant properties that help eliminate fats and toxins from the blood and, consequently, triglycerides and cholesterol. Learn about other benefits of turmeric.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode

Bring the water to a boil and, after boiling, add the turmeric. Cover, let stand for 5 to 10 minutes, strain and drink 2 to 4 cups of tea a day.

See the video below for other ways to use turmeric in everyday life:

3. Oatmeal Water with Cinnamon

Oats contain beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that helps to reduce the absorption of fats in the intestines, while cinnamon is rich in antioxidants and, therefore, the two together favor the reduction of triglycerides and cholesterol.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of rolled oats;

500 ml of water;

1 cinnamon stick.

Preparation mode

Mix the rolled oats with the water and the cinnamon stick and let it rest overnight. The next day, strain the mixture and drink immediately. Take it every day, preferably on an empty stomach.

With cinnamon, you can also prepare a cinnamon tea or add cinnamon powder to desserts or porridge for breakfast, for example.

4. Beetroot juice with apple

Beetroot is a vegetable with a lot of fiber, just like the apple, so when together they help to reduce both triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, also called “bad” cholesterol. In addition, lemon also helps cleanse the body due to its high content of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Ingredients

50 g of beets;

2 apples;

1 lemon juice;

1 small piece of ginger.

Preparation mode

Cut the beets and apples into small pieces and mix with the other ingredients in a blender. Drink 1 glass of juice daily.

5. Garlic water

Garlic has antioxidant properties that favor the reduction of triglyceride and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of suffering heart disease.

Ingredients

1 clove of garlic;

100 ml of water.

Preparation mode

First the garlic must be bruised and then put in the water. Let stand overnight and drink on an empty stomach.

In addition to water, garlic can also be used to season food, in the form of tea or even ingested in the form of capsules.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is rich in phenolic compounds, mainly flavonoids, which act as antioxidants and could favor the reduction of triglycerides and cholesterol, always when accompanied by a healthy diet.

How to use: the ideal is to consume 1 to 2 tablespoons of this vinegar per day, and can be used in salads or to season foods. Consuming pure vinegar is not recommended as it could wear down your tooth enamel or cause sore throats.