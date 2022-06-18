Gluten-free and lactose-free dinner menu (for weight loss)

Eating a gluten-free and lactose-free diet can help you lose weight because these compounds cause bloating, poor digestion, and increased gas. In addition, removing foods such as milk and bread from the diet also decreases the calories in the diet and therefore helps to lose weight.

However, for lactose intolerant people and people with some gluten sensitivity, the improvement in symptoms of bloating and gas when these foods are removed from the diet is immediate. In addition, the absorption of vitamins and minerals, due to the decrease in intestinal inflammation, greatly improves quality of life and well-being in the short and long term.

The following table provides an example of a 3-day gluten-free and lactose-free diet menu for weight loss.

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast Almond milk with buttered potato starch bread Soup yogurt with oat cereals oatmeal porridge Morning snack 1 apple + 2 chestnuts Green kale, orange and cucumber juice 1 pear + 5 rice crackers Lunch dinner Chicken breast with tomato sauce + 4 tbsp rice soup + 2 tbsp bean soup + green salad 1 grilled fish fillet + 2 boiled potatoes + sautéed vegetable salad Meatballs in tomato sauce + gluten-free pasta + braised cabbage salad Afternoon snack Soy yogurt + 10 rice crackers Almond, banana, apple and flaxseed milk smoothie 1 cup of soy milk + 1 slice of gluten-free cake

In addition, to enhance weight loss, it is necessary to increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables, in addition to practicing physical activity at least 3 times a week.

How to remove gluten from the diet

To remove gluten from the diet, you should avoid consuming foods that contain wheat, barley or rye, such as breads, cakes, pasta, cookies and pies.

To replace wheat flour, which is the main source of gluten in the diet, you can use rice flour, potato starch and starch to make bread and cakes, for example, or buy gluten-free pasta and cookies. See the complete list of foods that contain gluten.

How to remove lactose from the diet

To remove lactose from the diet, you should avoid the consumption of animal milk and its derivatives, preferring the purchase of vegetable milks, such as soy and almond milk, or lactose-free milk.

In addition, yogurts and soy-based cheeses such as tofu can be consumed, and yogurts made with milk are also generally low in lactose.

Removing lactose and gluten can make you fat

Removing lactose and gluten can make you gain weight because, despite removing gluten and lactose from the diet, it is still necessary to have a healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber, and low in sugars and fats to lose weight.

Avoiding gluten and lactose can make you feel that weight loss will come effortlessly, which is not true, as you have to keep doing physical activity and avoiding processed foods, fast food and fatty meats to lose weight.

