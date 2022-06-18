Gluten intolerance: what it is, causes and how to treat it

Non-celiac gluten intolerance is the inability or difficulty of digesting gluten, which is a protein present in wheat, rye and barley. In these people, gluten damages the walls of the small intestine, causing diarrhea, pain and abdominal swelling, as well as making it difficult to absorb nutrients.

In celiac disease, gluten intolerance also occurs, but there is a reaction of the immune system causing a more serious condition, with inflammation, intense pain and frequent diarrhea. See more symptoms and how to treat celiac disease.

Gluten intolerance is permanent and therefore has no cure, and it is necessary to completely remove gluten from the diet for the symptoms to disappear. Learn more about what and where gluten is.

Main symptoms of intolerance

Symptoms that may indicate a possible gluten intolerance can be observed in childhood, when cereals are introduced into the baby’s diet. The most common symptoms include:

Frequent diarrhea, 3 to 4 times a day, with large volume of stools;

Persistent vomiting;

Irritability;

loss of appetite;

Weight loss for no apparent reason;

Abdominal pain;

Swollen abdomen;

Pallor;

Iron deficiency anemia;

Decreased muscle mass.

In some cases, there may not even be any of these symptoms and gluten intolerance is only discovered after the manifestation of other manifestations resulting from the disease, such as short stature, refractory anemia, joint pain, chronic constipation, osteoporosis or even sterility.

What causes gluten intolerance

The causes of intolerance are not fully understood, however, it is possible that gluten intolerance may have a genetic origin or happen due to altered intestinal permeability. In addition, it is also possible that intolerance happens due to these two factors together.

In addition to the symptoms, it is possible to diagnose intolerance, through tests such as:

Stool test – known as the Van der Kammer test

Urinalysis – called the D-xylose test

Serological test – blood test Antigliadin, endomysium and transglutaminases;

Intestinal biopsy.

These tests can help in the diagnosis of gluten intolerance, as well as a gluten-free diet for a certain time to assess whether the symptoms disappear or not.

How treatment should be done

Treatment for gluten intolerance basically consists of excluding gluten from the diet for life. Gluten can be replaced in many situations by corn, corn flour, cornmeal, corn starch, potato, potato starch, cassava, cassava flour or starch, for example.

By removing gluten from the diet, symptoms may disappear in a few days or weeks.

Diet for gluten intolerance

The gluten intolerance diet consists of removing from the diet all foods that contain gluten, such as those prepared with wheat flour, such as cakes, breads and cookies, replacing them with others, such as cornmeal cake, for example.

Those who suffer from gluten intolerance should therefore exclude the following foods from their diet:

Bread, pasta, cookies, cake, beer, pizza, snacks and any food that contains gluten.

It is important that the person follows the diet correctly to avoid the complications that the disease can bring and, therefore, it is important to check if the food contains gluten and, if so, not to consume it. This information is present on most food product labels.

