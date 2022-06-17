Sleeping Beauty Diet: How it works and health dangers

The sleep diet, popularly known as the “sleeping beauty diet”, is based on the principle that while you sleep, you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat either, so sleeping a lot helps you lose weight faster.

However, to work, it is necessary to take pills with sedative effects, which make the person sleep for long periods of time, reaching 20 hours of sleep. For this reason, this diet brings several dangers linked to the side effects of medication, such as gastritis and addiction, and the lack of routine with family and friends, which can lead to depression.

Main dangers of the diet

By including the use of drugs that act under the brain and encouraging the person to sleep for several hours, the sleeping beauty diet can have several health consequences such as:

1. Dependency and overdose

Sedative drugs should not be used without medical supervision, as they are addictive to the nervous system, which means that increasing doses are needed to obtain the desired effects. Also, increasing doses on its own can lead to an overdose, which is when too much medication can lead to death.

Another complication is that this type of medication can also cause problems such as nausea, constipation, muscle weakness, imbalance, dry mouth, blurred vision and mental confusion.

2. Depression

In addition to the problems associated with the constant use of medication, sleeping long hours in a row can also cause social isolation and depression, as the person spends many hours alone and without exercising most of the time. See symptoms of depression.

Another concern is that depression can lead to eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

How to lose weight healthy

To properly lose weight and maintain health, it is important to seek guidance from a nutritionist to adjust the diet and eat healthy, increasing the consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole foods, and reducing the intake of foods rich in sugars and fats, such as sweets, fried foods, oils, sausage, sausage, ham and frozen ready-to-eat foods.

In addition, it is also important to do physical activity regularly, as it helps to stimulate fat burning and speed up metabolism. See more tips to lose weight fast and healthy.

See also a video of nutritionist Tatiana Zanin explaining some secrets to lose weight with health: