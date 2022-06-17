When should a diabetic take insulin?

The use of insulin should be recommended by the endocrinologist according to the type of diabetes that the person has, and the injection may be indicated every day before the main meals, in the case of type 1 diabetes, or when anti-inflammatory drugs are used. diabetics begin to have no effect, in the case of type 2 diabetes.

In addition, according to the blood glucose levels before meals, the doctor may recommend the application of the injection to promote the decrease of glucose levels, especially if the blood glucose remains above 200 mg/dL.

Insulin should not be used without a doctor’s prescription or when the diabetic wants to because he has eaten more sugar, as improper use of insulin can cause tremors, mental confusion, blurred vision or dizziness, which are characteristic of hypoglycemia. Learn to recognize the symptoms of hypoglycemia.

When insulin is indicated

Insulin should be started as soon as diabetes is confirmed by fasting blood glucose, oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and glycated hemoglobin measurement. In the case of type 1 diabetes, in which there is a lack of insulin production due to changes in the cells of the pancreas responsible for producing this hormone, the use of insulin must start immediately so that it is possible to prevent the complications of diabetes.

In the case of type 2 diabetes, which occurs as a consequence of genetic and environmental factors, such as inadequate diet and sedentary lifestyle, for example, the use of insulin is only indicated by the doctor when the use of hypoglycemic drugs is not enough, and then it is necessary to Insulin injection application to control blood glucose levels.

How a diabetic should take insulin

Initially, insulin treatment is done with a few units, and basal insulin, which is a long-acting insulin, is usually indicated before bedtime, and it is also recommended that the person continues taking oral anti-diabetic drugs during the day. and as directed by the physician.

The patient must then measure and record fasting blood sugar levels, before and after the main meals and also before bed, for a period that can vary between 1 or 2 weeks so that the doctor can define when and how much insulin. fast-acting drug should take to control diabetes.

After the doctor decides the correct dose of insulin, the patient must take insulin regularly, strictly respecting the medical prescription, which can be adjusted over time, so that the diabetes is controlled and does not progress to complications such as vision problems and malfunction of the kidneys, for example. Here’s how to properly apply insulin.

