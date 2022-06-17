Ecchymosis: what it is, 9 main causes and what to do

Ecchymosis is the extravasation of blood from the blood vessels in the skin that rupture forming a purple area and is usually related to trauma, bruises or a side effect of some medications, for example.

Ecchymosis can last from 1 to 3 weeks, during which time the color changes from purple to greenish yellow. Most of the time, ecchymosis does not require specific treatment, however, if it appears frequently, it is important to see a general practitioner or hematologist.

The diagnosis of the causes of ecchymosis is based on laboratory tests through the blood count and the dosage of platelets and clotting factors in the blood and, in cases of suspected bone fracture, the doctor may request tests such as X-ray or MRI.

The main causes of ecchymosis are:

1. Bruise

The main cause of ecchymosis are bruises or injuries that occur when practicing sports or in cases of domestic, school, professional or traffic accidents. Contusions cause the superficial blood vessels to rupture, causing the appearance of ecchymosis and can happen in any region of the body.

What to do: usually, the ecchymosis disappears spontaneously, however, if the affected area is painful, cold compresses or ice can be used at the injury site for the first 24 to 48 hours and a hot compress after this period or take anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, for example. . Check out the home remedies to get rid of purple spots on the skin.

2. Surgeries

Ecchymosis can arise in the postoperative period of plastic surgery, such as liposuction, abdominoplasty or rhinoplasty, due to mechanical trauma to the skin or in surgeries that require cuts or incisions, causing blood vessels to rupture and blood leakage into the skin.

What to do: in the case of liposuction or abdominoplasty surgeries, the use of compression straps or lymphatic drainage decreases the pressure in the blood vessels and helps to prevent ecchymosis. If the surgery is performed on the face, such as rhinoplasty, lie down with the head more inclined, above the level of the heart. In these cases, you can still apply a cold compress on the site for the first 48 hours to constrict the blood vessels, reducing local bleeding and the appearance of ecchymosis. See the step by step on how to make lymphatic drainage at home.

3. Bone fractures

Generally, when a bone breaks, the skin tissues around the bone can break, leading to the appearance of ecchymosis near the fracture. Fracture of the base of the skull or bones of the face, for example, can lead to the appearance of periorbital ecchymosis in which a purple spot appears around the eyes, known as the “raccoon sign”.

What to do: It is important to seek medical help in case of suspected bone fracture to immobilize the affected region. However, to reduce swelling and local bleeding, you can elevate the limb and apply a cold compress or ice to prevent bruising and control pain and swelling.

4. Varicose veins

In the case of varicose veins, also known as varicose veins, ecchymosis can occur because of greater fragility of blood vessels, being more common in the elderly or other factors such as prolonged standing, obesity or pregnancy, for example.

What to do: compression stockings may be worn to help prevent bruising, and in more severe cases, injections where the veins are dilated or laser surgery may be necessary. Learn more about how varicose veins are treated.

5. Use of medication

Some anticoagulant drugs, such as acetylsalicylic acid or warfarin, change the timing of the formation of clots in the blood that are important for stopping bleeding, and in cases of bumps and bruises, bruising can occur more often.

What to do: a cold compress may be applied to the site to reduce bleeding and prevent increased ecchymosis. During the use of anticoagulants, it is important to have regular medical monitoring and blood tests to avoid any lack of control in blood clotting and to inform the doctor if bruises appear frequently or for no apparent reason.

6. Low platelets

Platelets are important in forming the clot that is responsible for stopping bleeding. When there is a decrease in the number of platelets, called thrombocytopenia or thrombocytopenia, ecchymosis can occur.

What to do: the ideal is not to perform activities that require effort or contact sports to avoid the formation of ecchymosis. In the case of thrombocytopenia already diagnosed by the doctor, close monitoring should be carried out to control platelet levels. A diet rich in folic acid and vitamin B12 can also help reduce the appearance of bruising, as these nutrients increase the formation of blood cells and platelets. Check out the list of foods rich in vitamin B12.

7. Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare disease characterized by a deficiency of clotting factors, which are important for forming clots and stopping bleeding. In this case, this deficiency can cause bruises more easily.

What to do: situations that can cause bleeding, such as contact and impact physical activities, and the use of medications such as acetyl salicylic acid or warfarin, and corticosteroids such as dexamethasone or betamethasone, for example, should be avoided to prevent the appearance of ecchymosis. In the most severe cases of hemophilia, blood transfusions may be necessary and, therefore, regular consultation with a hematologist should be consulted to control hemophilia.

8. Leukemia

Leukemia occurs due to a decrease in the formation of white blood cells by the bone marrow, interfering with the normal function of the bone marrow and the formation of platelets, which can cause bleeding and the appearance of ecchymosis.

What to do: usually, the appearance of ecchymosis is a common symptom of leukemias. In the case of frequent ecchymosis, spread throughout the body and for no apparent reason such as bruises or beats, medical help should be sought to diagnose and start treatment, which is usually chemotherapy.

9. Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the mosquito Aedes aegypti which can cause changes in blood clotting leading to the appearance of ecchymosis.

What to do: Ecchymoses are usually accompanied by other symptoms such as body pain, fever, headache and eye pain, for example, and last for about 7 days. In case of suspected dengue, rest and consult a doctor to perform blood tests and start treatment with analgesics such as paracetamol or antipyretics such as dipyrone, for example, and hydration.

What is the difference between ecchymosis and hematoma?

Ecchymosis and hematoma are two types of hemorrhage, characterized by bleeding due to rupture of blood vessels. However, in ecchymosis, more superficial blood vessels in the skin occur, whereas in hematoma, deeper vessels rupture, which can reach muscles and inner layers, in addition to forming a bulge at the site and causing pain.