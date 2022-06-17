Adenitis: what it is, causes, symptoms and treatment

Adenitis corresponds to the inflammation of one or more lymph nodes, which can happen anywhere in the body, being common in areas such as the neck, armpit, groin or abdomen, and causes swelling, redness, heat and pain at the site.

This inflammation can happen due to infection by viruses, bacteria or be a consequence of a tumor, for example, and therefore it is important that the doctor is consulted as soon as the first symptoms of adenitis appear so that it is possible to identify the cause and start the most appropriate treatment.

main symptoms

The symptoms of adenitis are related to inflammation of the lymph nodes and can vary depending on the type of adenitis. However, in general, the main symptoms of adenitis are:

Swelling of the affected ganglion, which can be easily palpated;

Fever above 38ºC;

Pain in the ganglion during palpation;

Feeling sick;

Vomiting and diarrhea, being more frequent in the case of mesenteric adenitis.

Adenitis is more common in the cervical, axillary or groin area, however it can also affect lymph nodes located in the intestine and stomach, for example.

Possible causes

In general, adenitis can be caused by viruses, such as cytomegalovirus, HIV virus and Epstein-Barr virus, or by bacteria, the main ones being Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus β-hemolytic group-A, Yersinia enterocolitica, Y. pseudotuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Shigella sp or Salmonella sp. In some cases, the inflammation of the ganglia can also be a consequence of tumors, as in the case of lymphoma, or be due to an inflammatory bowel disease, for example.

Thus, according to the cause and the place where the symptoms appear, adenitis can be classified into a few types, the main ones being:

cervical adenitisin which there is inflammation of the lymph nodes located in the neck and may be related to bacterial infections, viral infections by HIV or Epstein-Barr, or with lymphoma; mesenteric adenitisin which there is inflammation of the ganglia that are connected to the intestine, being mainly caused by the bacteria Yersinia enterocolitica. Learn more about mesenteric adenitis; sebaceous adenitisin which there is inflammation of the sebaceous glands due to the proliferation of bacteria that are naturally found in the skin, such as Staphylococcus aureus and S. epidermidis; tuberous adenitisin which the inflammation of the lymph nodes is due to the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

It is important that the cause and type of adenitis are identified so that the doctor can indicate the most appropriate treatment and, thus, prevent the emergence of complications.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of adenitis must be indicated by the general practitioner and may vary according to the type of adenitis and symptoms presented by the person. Thus, in the case of adenitis caused by bacteria, the use of antibiotics may be recommended, which should be indicated according to the infectious agent identified, and the use of Amoxicillin, Cephalexin or Clindamycin, for example, may be indicated.

In addition, in the case of mesenteric adenitis caused by a virus, the doctor may recommend the use of medication to relieve symptoms, such as analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, until the body eliminates the virus responsible for the inflammation.

In the case of cervical adenitis caused by viruses, in addition to anti-inflammatories and analgesics, the use of anti-virals may be recommended according to the virus responsible for the adenitis. If the cervical adenitis is due to a tumor, surgery to remove the affected ganglion followed by chemotherapy may be necessary. See more details of cervical adenitis treatment.