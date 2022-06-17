Angioma: what it is, main types and treatment

Angioma is a benign tumor that arises due to an abnormal accumulation of blood vessels in the skin, most often in the face and neck, or in organs such as the liver and brain, for example. An angioma on the skin can appear as a reddish or purple mole or as a bump, usually red, and is very common in babies.

Although the cause of the appearance of the angioma is still unknown, it is usually curable, and treatment can be performed with laser, administration of corticosteroids or surgery.

However, if the angioma is located in the brain or spinal cord, for example, it may not be possible to remove it through surgery, and compression of these structures may occur and, consequently, give rise to problems with vision, balance or numbness in the arms. or legs and in more serious cases, lead to death.

1. Angioma on the skin

Skin angiomas are the most common to occur and to be identified, the main ones being:

flat angioma, which is also called the port-wine stain, and is characterized by being a smooth, pink or red stain on the face. This type of angioma is usually present from birth, however it can also appear months later and tends to disappear after the first year of life;

Although they are not indicative of severity, it is important that the skin angioma is evaluated by the dermatologist so that the need for treatment can be verified.

2. Cerebral angioma

Cerebral angiomas can be of two types, namely:

Cavernous angioma: It is an angioma that is located in the brain, spinal cord or spine and, rarely, in other regions of the body, and can generate symptoms such as epileptic seizures, headache and bleeding. It is usually congenital, being present at birth, but in some cases, it can appear later. This type of angioma can be diagnosed through MRI and treatment is done through surgery. Learn more about cavernous angioma;

It is important that the person consults the neurologist as soon as he has any symptoms that may be indicative of cerebral angioma, so that it is possible to confirm the diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment.

3. Liver angioma

This type of angioma forms on the surface of the liver, and is characterized by a small nodule formed by a tangle of blood vessels, which is usually asymptomatic and benign, not progressing to cancer. The causes of liver hemangioma are not known, but it is known that it is more common in women between the ages of 30 and 50 who have been pregnant or are on hormone replacement therapy.

In most cases, hemangioma does not require treatment, as it disappears on its own, without posing risks to the patient’s health. However, in some cases, it may grow or present a risk of bleeding, and surgery may be necessary.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for angioma should be indicated by the general practitioner, angiologist or dermatologist according to the size, location, severity and type of the angioma. In most cases, skin angioma does not lead to serious complications, it can disappear spontaneously or be removed as per the dermatologist’s guidance. Thus, some treatment options that may be indicated by the dermatologist for skin angioma are:

Laser, that it slows down the flow of blood in the blood vessels and helps to remove the angioma;

that it slows down the flow of blood in the blood vessels and helps to remove the angioma; sclerotherapy, which consists of injecting drugs to destroy blood vessels and remove the angioma;

which consists of injecting drugs to destroy blood vessels and remove the angioma; electrocoagulation, wherein electrical current is applied through a needle that is introduced into the angioma to destroy the blood vessels and remove the angioma;

wherein electrical current is applied through a needle that is introduced into the angioma to destroy the blood vessels and remove the angioma; cryotherapy, which consists of spraying with liquid nitrogen that helps to remove the angioma.

These treatments can be used in all types of skin angioma, such as ruby ​​angioma, which can also be called senile, or stellar angioma, for example.

In the case of cerebral angioma, treatment must be indicated by the neurologist, and may be indicated:

Corticosteroids taken orally, as Prednisone tablets, to decrease the size of the angioma;

taken orally, as Prednisone tablets, to decrease the size of the angioma; neurological surgery to remove the angioma from the brain or spinal cord.

Surgery is usually performed when the angioma is associated with other lesions in the brain or when the patient has symptoms such as seizures, headaches, balance or memory problems, for example.