Niemann-Pick disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Niemann-Pick disease is a rare genetic alteration characterized by the accumulation of macrophages, which are blood cells responsible for the body’s defense, filled with lipids in some organs such as the brain, spleen or liver, for example.

This disease is mainly related to the deficiency in the enzyme sphingomyelinase, which is responsible for the metabolism of fats inside the cells, which causes the fat to accumulate inside the cells, resulting in the symptoms of the disease. According to the affected organ, severity of enzyme deficiency and age at which signs and symptoms appear, Niemann-Pick disease can be classified into a few types, the main ones being:

Type A, also called acute neuropathic Niemann-Pick disease, which is the most severe type and usually appears in the first few months of life, decreasing survival to about 4 to 5 years of age;

which is the most severe type and usually appears in the first few months of life, decreasing survival to about 4 to 5 years of age; Type B, also called visceral Niemann-Pick disease, which is a less severe form of type A that allows survival to adulthood.

which is a less severe form of type A that allows survival to adulthood. Type C, also called chronic neuropathic Niemann-Pick disease, which is the most frequent type that usually appears in childhood but can develop at any age, and is an enzymatic defect, involving abnormal deposits of cholesterol.

There is still no cure for Niemann-Pick disease, however, it is important to make regular consultations with the pediatrician to assess whether there are any symptoms that can be treated, in order to improve the child’s quality of life.

main symptoms

Symptoms of Niemann-Pick disease vary depending on the type of disease and the organs affected, so the most common signs in each type include:

1. Type A

Symptoms of type A Niemann-Pick disease usually appear between 3 and 6 months, initially characterized by swelling of the belly. In addition, there may be difficulty growing and gaining weight, breathing problems that cause recurrent infections, and normal mental development until 12 months, but then deteriorating.

2. Type B

Type B symptoms are very similar to those of Niemann-Pick disease type A, but are usually less severe, and may appear in later childhood or during adolescence, for example. There is usually little or no mental degeneration.

3. Type C

The main symptoms of Niemann-Pick disease type C are:

Difficulty coordinating movements;

Belly swelling;

Difficulty moving the eyes vertically;

Decreased muscle strength;

Liver or lung problems;

Difficulty speaking or swallowing, which may get worse over time

Seizures;

Gradual loss of mental capacity.

When symptoms appear that may indicate this disease, or when there are other cases in the family, it is important to consult the neurologist or general practitioner for tests to be carried out that help to conclude the diagnosis, such as a bone marrow exam or skin biopsy, to confirm the presence of the disease.

What causes Niemann-Pick disease

Niemann-Pick disease, type A and type B, arises when the cells of one or more organs lack an enzyme known as sphingomyelinase, which is responsible for metabolizing the fats that are inside the cells. Thus, if the enzyme is not present, the fat is not eliminated and accumulates inside the cell, which ends up destroying the cell and impairing the functioning of the organ.

Type C of this disease happens when the body is not able to metabolize cholesterol and other types of fat, which causes them to accumulate in the liver, spleen and brain and leading to the onset of symptoms.

In all cases, the disease is caused by a genetic alteration that can be passed from parents to children and, therefore, is more frequent within the same family. Although the parents may not have the condition, if there are cases in both families, there is a 25% chance that the baby will be born with Niemann-Pick syndrome.

How is the treatment done?

Since there is still no cure for Niemann-Pick disease, there is also no specific form of treatment and, therefore, it is important to have regular follow-up by a doctor to identify early symptoms that can be treated, in order to improve the life quality.

So, if you have difficulty swallowing, for example, you may need to avoid very hard and solid foods, as well as using gelatin to make liquids thicker. If there are frequent seizures, the doctor may prescribe an anticonvulsant drug, such as Valproate or Clonazepam.

The only form of the disease that seems to have a drug capable of delaying its development is type C, since studies show that the substance miglustat, sold as Zavesca, blocks the formation of fatty plaques in the brain.