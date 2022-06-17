Top remedies for fibromyalgia – Tua Saúde

Medications for the treatment of fibromyalgia are usually antidepressants, such as amitriptyline or duloxetine, muscle relaxants, such as cyclobenzaprine, and neuromodulators, such as gabapentin, for example, prescribed by the doctor. In addition, alternative therapies, such as aromatherapy, psychotherapy, or acupuncture, can aid in treatment and help manage symptoms. Physiotherapy through exercise and massage is also important to help relieve pain and prevent further flare-ups.

The treatment of fibromyalgia is individualized and based exclusively on symptoms, so it is important to consult a rheumatologist, neurologist or psychiatrist to evaluate, diagnose and indicate the best treatment. Discover 4 physiotherapy treatments for fibromyalgia.

1. Antidepressants

Antidepressants are indicated for the treatment of fibromyalgia as they act directly on the brain, regulating important substances for its functioning, such as serotonin, noradrenaline and dopamine, and thus improve pain, fatigue and sleep and increase mood. The most prescribed antidepressants by the doctor are:

amitriptyline (Tryptanol or Amytril): the recommended starting dose is 10 mg daily and should be taken in the evening, 2 to 3 hours before going to bed;

nortriptyline (Pamelor or generic): As with amitriptyline, the recommended starting dose is 10 mg daily and can be gradually increased by your doctor if necessary. The capsule should be taken at night before going to bed;

Duloxetine (Cymbalta or Velija): The starting dose is usually 30 mg and can be increased to a maximum of 60 mg per day based on medical advice;

fluoxetine (Prozac or Daforin): for better effect, fluoxetine should be used in high doses, above 40 mg per day, however, only the doctor can evaluate the dosage to be indicated;

moclobemide (Aurorix or generic): The recommended starting dose is 300 mg per day, usually divided into two doses and should be taken after meals. If necessary, the dose can be increased up to a maximum of 600 mg per day.

The dose of all antidepressants is individualized and treatment must continue for at least 4 to 6 weeks to achieve drug effectiveness.

2. Muscle relaxant

Muscle relaxants are used in fibromyalgia to reduce the stiffness of muscles that become stiff causing pain throughout the body, in addition to improving sleep. In this case, cyclobenzaprine is the muscle relaxant indicated by the doctor and the recommended doses are 1 to 4 mg at night and the duration of treatment should be 2 to 3 weeks.

3. Antiparkinsonian

Antiparkinsonians, which are medications to treat Parkinson’s, such as pramipexole (Stabil or Quera), are also given to reduce fibromyalgia pain and improve sleep. The recommended starting dose is 0.375 mg per day, the dose can be increased gradually to a maximum of 1.50 mg per day.

4. Analgesics

Simple pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol or generic) and opioids like tramadol (Tramal or Novotram) are recommended to improve fibromyalgia pain. These pain relievers can be taken alone or can be combined for better pain relief, as they act on different stages involved in pain. The doses of these drugs must be guided by the doctor and tramadol is only sold with a prescription.

5. Neuromodulators

Neuromodulators act directly on the nervous system, regulating the pathways responsible for pain and thus effectively decreasing the pain caused by fibromyalgia. These medications include:

gabapentin (Neurontin or Gabaneurin): should be taken orally, at an initial dose of 300 mg per day, which may be increased to a maximum of 900 mg to 3600 mg per day;

pregabalin (Lyrica or Insit): the initial dose of 75 mg orally, 2 times a day, ie 150 mg per day. The dose of pregabalin may be increased gradually, at the discretion of the physician, to a maximum of 450 mg per day, divided into 2 doses.

Both gabapentin and pregabalin can be taken before or after meals and are available only with a prescription. It is recommended that the first dose be taken in the evening, at bedtime.

6. Sleep inducers

Sleep disturbances are common in fibromyalgia, both insomnia and not having restful sleep. Generally, sleep inducers are recommended to alleviate this type of disorder and include:

zopiclone (Imovane): the recommended dose is a maximum of 1 tablet of 7.5 mg orally in the evening and treatment should not exceed 4 weeks in order not to cause dependence;

Zolpidem (Stilnox or Zylinox): a maximum of 1 tablet of 10 mg should be taken orally immediately before bedtime, as it takes effect 30 minutes after taking the dose, and the duration of treatment should be as short as possible, not exceeding 4 weeks .

Sleep inducers help to reduce muscle tension caused by not sleeping well and are often indicated to complement the treatment of fibromyalgia pain.

7. Anxiolytics

Anxiolytics are medications that act by decreasing anxiety, causing muscle relaxation and inducing sleep, improving the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Anxiolytics should be used for a short period because of their addictive ability and include:

lorazepam (Lorax or Ansirax): has an intermediate effect time of 10 to 20 hours and should be taken in a single daily dose of 1 to 2 mg, usually at bedtime;

diazepam (Valium or Uni-Diazepax): the duration of the effect of diazepam is longer, for 44 to 48 hours, and the recommended dose is 1 tablet of 5 to 10 mg orally, in the evening, which can be adjusted accordingly. with the medical evaluation.

Treatment with anxiolytics should always start with the lowest possible dose and last a maximum of 2 to 3 months.

In addition to over-the-counter remedies, some home remedy options such as teas and juices help relieve fibromyalgia pain and reduce symptoms such as tiredness and sleep disturbances. Learn more about home remedies for treating fibromyalgia.