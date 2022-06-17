A racing heart: 9 main causes and what to do

A racing heart, scientifically known as tachycardia, is usually not a symptom of a serious problem, and is often associated with simple situations such as being stressed, feeling anxious, having done intense physical activity or drinking too much coffee, for example.

However, having a racing heart can also be a sign of heart problems such as arrhythmia, thyroid disease such as hyperthyroidism, or lung disease such as pulmonary embolism.

Thus, if the feeling of a racing heart appears many times, if it takes time to go away or if it appears associated with other symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness or fainting, it is important to consult a cardiologist to identify the cause and, if necessary, start treatment. most appropriate.

The main causes of a racing heart are:

1. Intense physical activities

During or after any activity that requires physical effort, such as running, volleyball, basketball or football, for example, it is normal for the heart to accelerate as it needs to pump blood faster to ensure that the supply of nutrients and oxygen necessary for the functioning of the brain and muscles.

In these cases, it is normal for the heart rate to reach up to 220 beats less the person’s age, in the case of men, or 226 beats less the person’s age, in the case of women. Learn more about what your ideal heart rate is during exercise.

What to do: one should check the heartbeat during physical activity that can be done manually or with monitors or watches that measure the heart rate. If the value is higher than indicated or if other symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, malaise, chest pain appear, seek medical help immediately or the nearest emergency room. It is also essential, before starting any sport, to make an evaluation with a cardiologist.

2. Excessive Stress

The racing heart is one of the main symptoms of stress, which is a normal reaction of the body to situations in which the body feels threatened. In addition to an increase in heart rate, rapid breathing, muscle contraction and increased blood pressure can occur.

However, when stress is chronic, an increase in the hormone cortisol can occur and other symptoms such as hair loss, irritation, dizziness, acne, headache, body pain or insomnia, for example, can occur.

What to do: It is important to identify the cause of stress, for example, work, studies or a family problem, in addition to seeking activities that give you pleasure, such as meeting friends, exercising and developing a hobby, such as photography or sewing, for example. Following up with a psychologist helps to seek self-knowledge and develop emotional balance, relieving stress. See 7 other strategies to combat stress.

3. Anxiety

Anxiety is a reaction that can occur in everyday situations such as speaking in public, participating in a job interview or taking a test at school, for example, and can generate symptoms of a racing heart, shortness of breath, tremor or fear. However, when anxiety persists or is excessive, generalized anxiety syndrome or panic disorder can develop.

What to do: The best way to control anxiety and avoid feeling your heart accelerate is to follow up with a psychologist or psychiatrist to identify the causes of anxiety and, if necessary, start treatment with anxiolytics, for example. Activities such as relaxation, meditation or light physical activity that doesn’t accelerate your heart rate too much, such as walking or yoga, for example, can help fight and control anxiety. In addition, healthy eating is recommended. Check out foods that fight anxiety.

4. Heart problems

Many heart problems can be associated with changes in the heartbeat and so the racing heart can be a sign that something may be happening to the heart.

A common problem is cardiac arrhythmia where the heart beats too fast or too slowly and can be associated with changes in the heart muscle, problems with the signaling between the brain and the heart that controls the heartbeat, or hormonal changes such as thyroid disorders. .

What to do: in case of symptoms such as a racing heart, dizziness, weakness, shortness of breath, chest pain, you should seek medical attention or the nearest emergency room immediately. Heart problems should always be followed up by a cardiologist so that the most appropriate treatment is carried out. In some cases, the use of a pacemaker may be necessary. Learn how the cardiac pacemaker works.

5. Hyperthyroidism

The thyroid is a gland responsible for producing thyroid hormones and when the production of these hormones increases, hyperthyroidism can arise. One of the symptoms of hyperthyroidism is a racing heart, in addition to increased blood pressure, nervousness, anxiety, insomnia and weight loss, for example.

What to do: an endocrinologist should be consulted to initiate the most appropriate treatment. Usually for the symptom of a racing heart caused by hyperthyroidism, treatment is done with beta-blockers, such as propranolol or metoprolol, for example. In addition, a balanced diet guided by a nutritionist can help provide nutrients to improve thyroid function. See what foods to eat to regulate the thyroid.

6. Lung problems

The heart rate often increases in people with breathing problems because the oxygen level drops and so the heart needs to beat more often to ensure adequate tissue oxygenation. A lung problem that can cause a racing heart is pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the lungs.

Other common symptoms of pulmonary embolism are hoarseness, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, dizziness or excessive sweating, for example. Certain conditions increase the risk of pulmonary embolism such as heart disease, cancer, surgery, blood clotting problems, or CoviD.

What to do: Pulmonary embolism is always life threatening, so you should seek the nearest emergency room immediately if symptoms arise.

7. Use of thermogenic supplements

Thermogenic supplements are usually used by those who want to lose weight or increase their willingness to practice physical activities and act by increasing body temperature and accelerating metabolism. However, these supplements can act on the heart, speeding up the heartbeat, in addition to causing anxiety, irritation or insomnia, for example.

What to do: the ideal is not to use thermogenic supplements without guidance from a nutritionist. To increase caloric expenditure and fat burning during physical activity, you can calculate the ideal heart rate for burning fat. In addition, it is important to consult a cardiologist before starting any physical activity to assess heart health. Learn how to calculate the ideal heart rate to accelerate fat burning.

8. Use of medication

Some medications to treat colds and flu, rhinitis, allergies, bronchitis or asthma, for example, may contain substances such as pseudoephedrine, oxymetazoline, phenylephrine or salbutamol that generate side effects, including a racing heart.

What to do: in the event of an accelerated heart with the use of anti-flu, discontinue use immediately and if the symptoms do not improve, seek medical help immediately. These substances that accelerate the heartbeat should only be used with medical advice, after clinical evaluation.

9. Pregnancy

A racing heart is a common symptom in pregnancy and is considered normal. This change happens mainly due to physiological changes to maintain the proper functioning of the maternal body, in addition to providing oxygen and nutrients to the baby.

What to do: no treatment is usually necessary, however, prenatal follow-up with the obstetrician gynecologist must be carried out to ensure the health of the mother and baby. In addition, a balanced diet during pregnancy, light physical activities such as walking or water aerobics, and avoiding coffee consumption help maintain health and have a peaceful pregnancy. In cases where the woman already has heart problems, it is important to follow up with a cardiologist before becoming pregnant. Learn more how to control a racing heart in pregnancy.